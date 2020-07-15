The Weippe Farmers Market will open the 2020 season this Friday, July 17 with a Community Yard Sale starting at 12 noon, lasting until 5 p.m., at the Weippe Mini Park. Signs will be posted, everyone is welcome.
Mark your calendar for the Weippe Farmers Market season for every Friday from July 17 through Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Weippe Mini Park. Organizers try to feature a different demonstrator/vendor each week. The Facebook page, Weippe Farmers Market will have the current demonstrator for the week.
There will have a variety of fruits and vegetables as the season progresses. Also available are homemade jams, hot sauce, baked goods, including fresh bread, local honey, and homemade crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.