January
Clearwater County bid farewell to Commissioner Don Ebert honoring him with a reception at the courthouse Jan. 11. Ebert shared a few thoughts about leaving the Board he has so conscientiously served since 2002.
“It’s been a pleasure and an absolute honor.” Said Ebert, “I was proud to have been here for 16 years. You’ll still see me around, and I’ll always support my county.” *
Upon their retirement from the County Road and Bridge Department, Rob Simon and Cassie Bansemer were recognized by County Commissioners and courthouse staff. Simon has been with the county for 27 years, and Bansemer, for 30 years.
As Simon and Bansemer leave, a very competent team, Pam Frei Jones and Dave Holland will continue in their footsteps to provide the same great service to the county. *
Two local gymnasts, Ella Beardin and Sydnie Zywina, competed in the ninth annual Winter Spirit Competition Jan. 5-6 in Clarkston. This is Ella’s first year competing and Sydnie’s third year competing on the 360 Gymnastics Team.
Ella, placed seventh overall in her division. Sydnie, placed first in vault, first in beam and also won first place in overall. *
February
Law enforcement, the fire department, first responders, the Mayor and other elected officials from the city and county, business owners and many other community members gathered at Orofino Elementary School to help form a tunnel of kindness for students to pass through as they take on the Great Kindness Challenge. This week, students worldwide attempt to do as many kind acts as possible, choosing from a 50-item checklist, with the goal of creating school climates that are respectful, compassionate, happy, and kind. *
One of the Pierce Winter Festival (PWF) events every year is the “Ice Man Relay”. What is unique in the last few years has been the participation of the cadets from the IDYCA who have just completed their “Acclimation” by the time the PWF weekend comes around. *
According to a recent list of Shopko store closures, the Orofino Shopko Hometown Store is set for closure on May 5. The company filed for bankruptcy in January. *
March
Since the Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever (NIWF) was founded last year, NIWF has made some impressive strides toward their goal of shortening hunting seasons in the region with the second longest season in the state, as well as fewer tags sold to help replenish the whitetail population with higher quality stock.
NIWF has now received support from Chairman Thomas Tall Bull with the Nez Perce Tribe Fish and Game Commission, who shares the NIWF’s belief that reducing season lengths and harvest take, will benefit both the quantity and the quality of the region’s whitetails.
Clearwater Regional Commissioner, Daniel Blanco is also proposing to reduce whitetail seasons in the following remote units of 16A, 17, 19, and 20, (Elk City area) which had the longest hunting season of all Idaho to reduce their season from 65 days (general weapon) to Oct. 10 – Nov. 20. Blanco was hoping to bring the units within the Clearwater region to be somewhat consistent with other regions.*
DeNeane Bretz was recently named Administrator at Brookside Landing Retirement Property. Bretz comes to Brookside from Clearwater Health & Rehab in Orofino and has nine years of experience in the health care industry. *
Registered voters for the City of Elk River returned to the polls or the post office in most cases, to cast their votes for the recall election for Mayor Dave Brown, following a petition of numerous allegations against the mayor.
Three people in the City of Elk River registered the day of the election to make a total of 81 registered voters in that precinct. Voter turnout was at 80.2 percent with 65 ballots cast. There were 21 votes in favor of recalling the mayor to 44 votes against the recall. *
One downpour after another in recent weeks, paired with milder temperatures melting the snow at higher elevations have resulted in another year of flooding. Communities along the Clearwater and neighboring areas are in hopes that the worst has passed, as efforts focus on the work at hand in the wake of too much water, saturated land, rocks, debris, and destruction.
Hwy. 12 was closed or limited in several places this past week. A mudslide closed the road five miles east of Orofino to No Kid Lane near Kamiah. Highway crews would barely get one slide cleared when subsequent slides followed, preventing travel in either direction for several days.
Many families traveling from southern Idaho to Family Day at the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce came up Carrot Ridge Road. Others made the loop through Lewiston and back up to Pierce via Orofino and Grangemont Road.
As the rain fell in torrents stranded residents were airlifted by the National Guard from the South Fork of the Clearwater near Stites. Five more people were rescued that same afternoon from a flooded house near Grangeville. *
Mayor Ryan Smathers received confirmation of the Community Transformation Grant award of $250,000 to be dispersed over a period of three years, from Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, through the High Five Initiative. Funding from High Five seeks to improve the health of children via physical activity and access to foods more nourishing and beneficial to their health. *
May
Clearwater Community Concert Association (CCCA) was established over 40 years ago. There were many well-known performers who graced the stage at the Orofino Jr/Sr. High School through the years.
Most notably was the Dixie Chicks but we also had the Brothers Four, and Floyd Cramer’s grandson who could play the piano just like his “grandpa.” Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter performed for us as well. The New York Ballet Troupe graced the stage with standing room only. Whether it was string instruments, pianist, vocals or dancing, we had it all and it was more than good; it was grand.
The association went from having over 400 members forty some years ago to approximately 110 in their last membership drive. Like so many other organization, the world is changing, there is less interest in the things that we (the older generation) value. *
Ballots were cast May 21, deciding which of the six candidates would fill four trustee positions on the Board of Trustees for the Clearwater County Free Library District (CCFLD).
For the six year terms, Rosan Monaghan and Jim Everrett received 451 and 304 votes respectively. Don Ebert received 283 votes. Everrett and Monaghan were appointed to the board earlier this past year, filling vacancies left by trustees, Ryck Voisard and Becca Crockett.
Candidates running for two year terms were Annie Lozar receiving 420 votes, and Ellen Tomlinson with 374, winning over Jason Berreth, former chairman, with 241. *
June
Clearwater County is honoring Emergency Medical Technician Leonard Eckman for all the times he’s missed dinner, a night’s sleep, or special family event to drop what he was doing and run off to care for those in need.
Eckman officially retires June 15. The community is invited to the Orofino City Park on June 9, for cake, stories, and to thank Eckman for 50 years of dedicated service to the public with the Clearwater County Ambulance Service. *
4H Red, White and Boots’ dream has been fulfilled! The old, heavy arena panels have been replaced! Now new lightweight panels and nice, soft sand find themselves as the new 4H arena. All the kids can’t wait to ride in this amazing new arena with their horses and ponies!
More people will be able to use the new arena with the lightweight panels being easy to set up or take down.
Special thanks to the Fair board for all the soft sand and to the life stock sale committee for the easy to move lightweight panels.
We appreciate all the work so, so much! Thank you also to the work crew that worked so hard to get the arena set up: Dale Nichols, Jason and Hunter Lichti, Alex Sawyer, Emma, Steve and Erin Rodgers! And a very special thanks to Chris Goetz for making all this happen! *
A groundbreaking ceremony at Elk River celebrating the construction of a new fire department building was held Monday on Bobcat Lane near the old school. The volunteer fire department has been saving money for eight years for a new building to store engines and equipment. *
The Clearwater River Rush Jet Boat Race is set for this weekend. The three-day event promises to bring excitement to the area, for the racers and spectators alike. The race is being organized by father and son, Dale and Chris Barger, of Orofino, and Adam Steffes, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino, all three jet boat racers themselves. *
