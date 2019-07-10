Colton Haaker, of Hollister, CA, competed in the 2019 Rekluse Orofino LoggerXross held Saturday at the Orofino City Park arena. Competitors traveled from all over to compete in this year’s event. Haaker is the 2016 and 2017 World Super Enduro Champ and won the 2019 FIM SuperEnduro Championship.
World Super Enduro Champ Colton Haaker competes in the 2019 Rekluse Orofino LoggerXross held Saturday
