The Bear Creek Bridge Replacement project located near Peck, on Big Canyon Creek Road began construction in July and is estimated to conclude in October.
Project construction began in July 2019 with work activities that were outside the ordinary high water mark. Work below the stream’s ordinary high water mark requires a stream alteration permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers.
The project is on hold as one of the parties requested an archeological evaluation which delays the permit process. The archeological evaluation has been completed and under review by the permitting agencies. Work will proceed once Nez Perce County has obtained the appropriate notifications and permits.
More information about the Bear Creek Bridge Replacement Project is available at http://www.nezperceswcd.org/Projects/BearCreekBridgeReplacement.aspx.
