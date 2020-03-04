At last, at last, the City of Orofino has found a contractor to begin removal of the trees on both sides of the runway, required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The following bids were approved by the Orofino City Council Feb. 25. For the Airport Improvement and Runway Safety Area project bid results:
The obstruction removal contract was awarded to American Pioneering Excavator and Drilling, Inc., from Kamiah, for the lowest bid of five contractors at $154,000, and substantially beneath the TD&H Engineering estimate of $230,000. The second contract for the Runway Safety Area project was awarded to Crea Construction, Inc., of Lewiston, with the lowest of six bids submitted at $57,458, $6,358 higher than the engineer’s estimate of $51,100.
Both bids were accepted contingent on the available funding and concurrence of the FAA.
The following agenda item under correspondence to the City, was notification of concurrence from FAA for the award to accept the bids. Removal of the trees at the airport is to begin Friday, March 13.
Petitions, applications,
appeals, communications
Jared Gray, owner of the Wannigan Restaurant, requested a waiver from the City which would enable him to apply for a state license to serve beer and wine at the restaurant. Due to the fact of a church being within 300 feet of the restaurant, State Statute requires a waiver from the City to issue a license to serve beer and wine.
Presently, there is a bar operating next door and one to potentially open across the street, the council voted to approve the request.
As vice president of this year’s Show and Shine, Mike Martin requested permission from the city to close Johnson Ave. from 1st St. to Michigan Ave., and College Ave. from Main to A streets from 3 to 7 p.m. on July 18.
“We thought we’d bring the show out of the park and onto the streets of the downtown area.” Martin said he had spoken to the downtown businesses and received great support. “They loved the idea. Augie’s will be open, The Rex will allow us to play some old hot rod movies that people can come and go to for free. Hansen’s Garage has allowed us to let us use the used car parking lot for a swap meet as well. Fiesta en Jalisco has agreed to let us use the Copper Hood parking lot for overnighters. Last but not least, Orofino Fire Department will display their first truck in the show and have an open house and barbecue at the station.”
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam was not in attendance.
Treasurer Donna Wilson had no further report other than the Clearwater County Tax Recap report submitted to the council.
Building Official Todd Perry informed the council of the recent posting and notification to the public of the City’s intent to change the floodplain hazard map.
New owner of the former Tri-Pro Mill site has received permission from FEMA to begin construction to make Orofino Creek wider. Work will begin along the creek behind the former icehouse and continue to the bridge crossing Orofino Creek just before the trestle. Perry added that the debris is to be cleaned up and the broken asphalt piled there will be crushed up and reused as gravel to fill in the bank.
Council members asked Perry to make sure the people working on the Creek Mitigation project were aware of the work in Konkolville and vice versa.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller was feeling thankful for the cooperation of the weather. With the exception of a few issues with the back truck operations at the park, progress on clearing the lines continues to be made. The department has stayed busy with flood repairs, the filling of some potholes, and other springtime duties. They will be opening the restrooms at the City Park.
Miller also investigated the complaint regarding the lines for the pickle ball courts and as stated, they are painted. “The lines are actually smoother than the tennis court surface, but we will be looking into repairing the crack in the tennis court.”
Police Chief Jeff Wilson commented on a situation that occurred several weeks ago. Officer Remington had a run in with a gentleman petitioning for the use of medical marijuana in Idaho. Wilson said he actually had the opportunity to talk with him regarding two violations of City Ordinances. His sign was blocking the sidewalk and he was parked on the city right of way. It was not the nature of what he was doing, but the manner in which he did it. It would have been permitted if he had asked ahead of time.
“We received quite a few comments from around the country, regarding his right to petition. I was just hoping to clarify what actually took place.”
In other news, Wilson said they were getting closure on some big cases. “I hope in the near future to be able to report back on some good things that we have going on. I’m not able to comment just yet, but things are going pretty well for us right now.”
Water/Wastewater
Supervisor Martin reported that his department had recently removed all of the juniper bushes growing along the treatment plant in preparation for the trees Urban Forest of Orofino has planned to plant in their place.
Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt said he has been very busy with local calls over the past week or so, responding to a fire on Grangemont, as well as the recent structure fire in Weippe as part of their mutual aid agreements.
Hoyt said that when he started last year, the department experienced about 12 calls a day. This year there have been as many as 28 calls a day. Hoyt said he is trying to squeeze in as much training as possible, to have included Saturday and Sunday this past weekend. “Staffing and recruitment are up. Word is getting around about our training opportunities. Austin Bird began with us and just landed a job with Clearwater Paper Fire Department. He’s a good hand and will do well. I always say, ‘Train them so they can leave to pursue a career if they want to leave, and treat them well so they won’t want to leave.”
The Fire Academy will take place March 13 to 15, As of Tuesday evening, 200 participants were registered to attend.
Park and
Recreation committee
Councilwoman Jennifer Dunaway provided an update on the Feb. 18 meeting with the Ad Hoch Committee Park and Recreation
Their next meeting was scheduled for the City Park Arena on Tuesday, March 3.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the Regular Council meeting held Feb. 11, minutes of the Urban Forests of Orofino meeting Feb. 4, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending Feb. 15.
Upcoming meetings
The next regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday March 10.
