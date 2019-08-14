The 58th annual Wild Weippe Rodeo takes place this weekend Aug. 17 and 18! So saddle up and treat yourself to one of the best little rodeos around.
Festivities kick off with the parade on Main Street beginning at noon on Saturday with Rodeo Queen Shelby Bird, Princess Hannah VanHook, and Grand Marshals Shelly and Gary Stewart. The rodeo begins at 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
A cowboy breakfast will be served Sunday morning from 7 to 11 a.m. at the rodeo grounds and everyone is invited.
Other local events not to be missed this weekend are the Wild Cow Milking contest, Mutton Busting, Kids Steer Riding, Local Novice Barrels, Team Roping, team roping and the “$100 the Hard Way” contest.
For those wondering about entering, a piece of plastic tape is tied to one horn of the bull, before being released into the arena, with those wishing to participate. Contestants see who can remove the tape from the horn first for $100.
Enjoy the show from the newly renovated covered bleachers to include a non-alcohol section for family enjoyment.
This year’s announcer will be Gary Rogers. The stock contractor is Drew Blessinger with Superior Rodeo Company. Give a wave to Rob Johnston, this year’s clown for the Wild Weippe Rodeo.
