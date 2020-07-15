I am a lifelong resident of Orofino and a Registered Nurse. I have devoted the majority of 17 years to critical care and emergency department nursing seeing everything from trauma and death to births and excitement. My goal was to attempt to out think illness and injury and predict its course; I can’t do that with COVID 19.
I have cared for a multitude of patients with highly infectious communicable diseases such as Active TB, HIV and AIDS, Influenza A and B, H1N1, RSV, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, Hepatitis A B and C, Herpes and many others. Nurses and physicians are trained in standard precautions and isolation techniques to prevent cross contamination and reduce the spread of infection.
This includes the process of wearing masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves. These precautions have protected me against pathogens that could infect and possibly kill me.
Our current pandemic is a viral illness, but one we know little about. This one scares me! While you may get infected with the seasonal ‘Flu’ or influenza, I can predict you will feel like hell in seven days and likely recover by day 14 without treatment. COVID 19 is not a typical viral illness, it is not the ‘Flu.’
We are seeing patients who are young and old, affluent and poor, different ethnicities who all react with unique clinical signs and symptoms. Some may have mild symptoms while others are dead within hours.
Predictability in disease is important to prognostication and treatment. Whether you become mildly ill or die is how we as clinicians determine course of care. This syndrome/disease does not demonstrate a predictable course despite millions of infections. You may get muscle aches, you may get headaches, or you may experience difficulty breathing that leads to intubation and being placed on a ventilator with mortality over 30%. That’s right—one in three may die after being placed on a ventilator with COVID 19.
Afterwards, you may have a blood clotting disorder the likes of which we have never seen. Who knows how your body will respond to being infected with the Novel Coronavirus?
This leads me to why I wear a mask: I ABSOLUTELY do not want this disease, nor do I want my family and friends to get it. I don’t know what it is capable of and how it may act in each of our bodies. The best defense, until we have a successful vaccine or effective treatment is placing barriers. You don’t know who has it, who has had it, who is infected and spreading without symptoms, and whether you have it. We have an obligation to protect each and everyone from spreading the virus – It’s in Clearwater County.
If I haven’t convinced you yet, let me elaborate in a different tone. This is like a sexually transmitted disease (STD). We don’t know who has it, we’re not sure if we have it and we sure as hell don’t want it. STDs can also be viral illness, just like COVID 19.
The mere close proximity and lack of prophylaxis (Mask) is exposing all of us to infection. Protect yourself like you would for an STD… Simple enough, Mask Up!
As with most viral infections, we do not have definitive treatments. Sure there may be vaccines for some or antivirals to reduce symptoms, but we have no proven therapies for COVID as of now. I trust our global healthcare partners will develop a vaccine or treatment for COVID 19 but hundreds of thousands will die until then. I hope those numbers do not include the residents of Orofino and Clearwater County.
To summarize; this is bad. This is the worst viral infection I have ever been involved with and I see things through the lens of a healthcare system. We could have overrun ICUs (If you are lucky enough to be admitted to one), lack of therapeutic medications or even worse.
There is a simple and effective preventative treatment to buy some time until a vaccine is created: Wear a mask, social distance (And this means STAY AWAY FROM PEOPLE) wash hands and do not touch your face.
This is not a political battle about which party is advising masks and which is not; it is simple epidemiology and mathematics. The more infected will, in turn, infect multiples of people and more will die. PLEASE wear a mask and keep your distance. I encourage everyone to reach out to local and state leadership encouraging use of masks. #MaskUpOrofino. And we’ll get through this.
