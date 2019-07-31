Pierce 1860 Days is set for this weekend. Events on Friday, Aug. 2 include the ICCU Block Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Berry/Cherry Bake Off, the 1860 Days Kick-Off at Pierce Community Center, the All Class Reunion at the Courtyard Pavilion, live music by David Parker, a movie at the ball field at 8:30 p.m. and live entertainment at the Timber Inn from 9 p.m. to closing.
The celebration resumes Saturday, Aug. 3 with another fun-filled day, beginning with breakfast at the Pioneer Inn from 7 to 10 a.m., an ATV Trailriders Fun Run (registration at the Kiosk at 8:30 a.m.) softball tournament sign up at the ball field, live music by Shania Rales from 10:30 a.m. to noon, which is when the Main St. Parade begins.
After the parade enjoy the Firewood Derby and the ICCU Crosscut Challenge at 1 p.m., the Ducky Derby at 2 p.m., followed by the Redneck Relay, Ping-Pong ball drop, Bucket Brigade contest, Water Balloon Toss, and the Stick Horse Round up on Main St.
A street dance will feature “6 String Circus” at the Main Stage from 7:30 to midnight. Raffle ticket winners will be announced at 9 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 3, festivities wind down a bit. The softball tournament will begin at 8 a.m. for those to have endured Saturday’s contests and Prospector’s Church – New Life Fellowship where all are invited will be held at 10:30 a.m. with coffee and fellowship before the service.
