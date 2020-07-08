According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), a report was received on Saturday, July 4, at approximately 1:45 a.m., of an accident that occurred on Idaho Highway 14 on the South Fork of the Clearwater River, somewhere between milepost 2 and 5.
Injured in the accident was Jay Williams, of Orofino. Williams reportedly advised he was in a vehicle on Highway 14 when the vehicle, a 2014 white Dodge pickup, went into the river. Williams was able to get out of the vehicle and a passerby picked him up.
ICSO was advised there was another person in the vehicle, Tyler Cochrell, 20, of Weippe. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate Cochrell or the vehicle. Deputies did locate where the vehicle entered the water, but the pickup was not visible. According to an ICSO press release, the water levels were too high and swift for divers to safely locate or retrieve the vehicle.
(Editor’s note: According to Facebook posts, Cochrell’s body was retrieved late Sunday night, July 5, by Cochrell’s family and friends.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.