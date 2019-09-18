Disaster Cooking
Week 38
You have started your three-month food and water supply. Now the question is: When you’re without power for a few hours, days, or even weeks, how will you heat water and cook food? Let’s talk about different ways to feed your family during a disaster.
In rural areas like ours, it is most common for our cooking to be done with electrical appliances. Some folks do have propane stoves, and they will have a bit easier time preparing a meal.
Even without your electric stove/oven, gas-powered stove/oven, or microwave, you can still cook up a tasty meal. In fact, disaster cooking is a skill that can turn a dire situation into an enjoyable mealtime.
The first three meals during a disaster should be simple and easy. During those first hours, will you be able to, or even want to, think about cooking a meal? You should have some easy non-cook meals stored. Things like tuna, crackers, canned fruit, trail mix, jerky, and peanut butter and jelly. Items like these will work well at first.
Different ways to cook
First, understand that using an emergency generator to power an electric stove or microwave is not a good allocation of resources. Stoves and microwaves use a lot of power in a short amount of time. It’s much more practical to use other means to heat/cook your food. Also never run a generator indoors.
Those who go camping regularly will probably have a camp stove that can work. But first, a word of warning: Before you think about using a camp stove indoors, you must provide proper ventilation. Try to place the stove near an open window, and be sure to turn off the stove when done. Also cook meals that don’t require long cook times. The key here is to create additional airflow in the room you are cooking in. This way, you’ll prevent carbon monoxide buildup and poisoning.
If you are going to use a camp stove indoors, it is wise to invest in a carbon monoxide detector. These are easy to find at hardware stores and they don’t cost much. Try to only use your camp stove outside but if you need to cook inside due to the weather, then take all safety precautions beforehand to avoid any health hazards or problems.
You may be asking why, if camp stoves require special care to use indoors, then why are propane/gas stoves in people’s houses okay?
Commercially made propane/gas kitchen stoves have been specifically designed, installed, and properly ventilated to allow for the carbon monoxide gas to escape. It all boils down to the fact that most camp stoves were not designed to work indoors.
Propane Grill or Charcoal Grill – For Exterior Use Only!
Your standard propane/charcoal grill can do double duty for a summer bar-b-que and an emergency backup stove. Many people already have grills and know how to use them. The down-side is that they are Never Safe to use indoors and can be unpleasant, if not impossible, to use during really nasty weather. Keep spare propane or charcoal on hand. Always store your propane cylinder outside and upright in a protected location – never inside a house or garage or near combustible materials.
If you are lucky enough to have a fire pit in your yard, it can be put to use in an emergency cooking situation. Make sure to have plenty of fuel (wood or charcoal) on hand. Dutch ovens work great in a fire pit. Dutch ovens have been used for cooking for hundreds of years. Dutch ovens are well suited for long, slow cooking, such as in making roasts, stews, casseroles, breads, and desserts. Virtually any recipe that can be cooked in a conventional oven can be cooked in a Dutch oven. Using charcoal briquettes makes it easier to estimate temperatures needed, which results in better meals.
What to cook first
Anyone who has ever been through a power outage knows that your refrigerator and freezer are going to stay cold for a limited amount of time, provided you don’t open the door any more than you have to. A refrigerator will keep food cold for about eight hours if the door is kept closed. A full freezer will keep temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if half-full). If your refrigerator or freezer is not full, group foods together. This will help foods stay cold longer. Use a thermometer to see that your food is stored at a safe temperature (34 to 45 °F)
If you know that the power will be interrupted for a long time, use refrigerated foods first. The most important thing to remember is to keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed.
Knowing how to cook a good meal during a disaster will prove a comfort to your family. Have some fun, practice some of these ideas.
