Volcanoes
Week 40
Even though we don’t live close to any volcanoes that would require us to evacuate, we still can be impacted by eruptions in our area. For those who remember back in 1980, when Mount St. Helens erupted, you’ll recall our area was impacted by significant amounts of falling ash. So this week, let’s talk about volcanoes and how we can respond.
The Cascade Range of the Pacific Northwest has more than a dozen potentially active volcanoes, and to the southeast there is also the Yellowstone Caldera. Pacific Northwest volcanoes tend to erupt explosively, and on average, two eruptions occur per century—the most recent being Mount St. Helens in 1980.
When eruptions occur, large clouds of ash can extend for hundreds of miles downwind. Ash from the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens, fell over an area of 22,000 square miles in the western United States. Heavy ash fall can collapse buildings, and minor ash fall can damage crops, electronics, machinery, and cause severe health problems.
Volcanic ash is a mixture of rock, mineral, and glass particles expelled from a volcano during an eruption. Its particles are very hard and usually have jagged edges. As a result, it can cause eye, nose, and lung irritation, as well as breathing problems.
Ash fall over extensive areas can also prevent travel for days because of poor visibility, slippery roads, and damage to vehicles. Power outages may occur before, during, and after an ash fall, either due to equipment failure or because power facilities are temporarily shut down to prevent damage. Afterwards, wind and human activity can stir up ash for weeks to years.
Because of the distance we are from any volcanos, we should have some warning before the ash arrives. You should be prepared for ash fall by stocking goggles and dust masks for all household members.
What you should do during ash fall
Minimize your exposure to airborne ash by using a dust mask (or a wet cloth, such as a bandana), and minimize any travel.
Keep ash out of homes, buildings, machinery, vehicles, water supplies, and wastewater systems (for example, storm drains) as much as possible. Close the fireplace damper and close doors and windows. Place damp towels at door thresholds and other draft sources. Protect sensitive electronics by covering with a towel or trash bag, and do not uncover until the environment is totally ash-free. Do not use any appliances that can draw air in from the outside.
Disconnect drainpipes/downspouts from gutters to stop drains from clogging, but allowing ash and water to empty from gutters onto the ground. If you use a rainwater collection system for your water supply, disconnect the tank prior to ash falling.
If you have chronic bronchitis, emphysema, or asthma, stay inside and avoid unnecessary exposure to the ash. Keep children and pets indoors. If outdoors, ensure pets and livestock have access to clean food and water.
Once the ash has settled
Listen to the local radio station for information on the eruption and clean-up plans.
You should wear a facemask if you are cleaning up ash. The most effective breathing protection for adults is to wear a well-fitting facemask such as an N95 mask. These are efficient at filtering ash and are usually designed to fit adult faces, but may be too big for children. When your facemask fits properly, there should be a good seal around your face so that you cannot feel any air coming in around the edges. Disposable masks are designed for single use and should be disposed of after eight hours of use. N-95 masks can be purchased at hardware stores.
When cleaning up ash, you should also protect your eyes by wearing goggles. Avoid using contact lenses because ash can get between the lens and the eye.
In general, surfaces should be vacuumed to remove as much ash as possible from carpets, furniture, appliances, and other items. Portable vacuum systems equipped with high-efficiency particulate filtering systems are recommended whenever possible.
When cleaning surfaces by hand, avoid excessive rubbing. Volcanic ash particles are very abrasive. When cleaning glass or similar surfaces, use a detergent soaked cloth. Only dab the surface, as wiping it will cause abrasions.
Before removing the ash in the yard, dampen the area to reduce the suspension of the ash; however, try to use water sparingly - do not soak the ash. Soaking ash will cause it to cake into a hard mass, making clean-up more difficult. Don’t flush ash into storm water drains. It can damage waste water treatment systems and clog pipes.
Most roofs cannot support more than four inches of wet ash, if possible keep roofs free of thick accumulation. Remove ash from your roof by brushing it off. Be very careful, as ash makes surfaces slippery. Its best to wait until the ash fall has stopped.
Do not drive unless absolutely necessary; driving stirs up the ash. Additionally, ash is harmful to vehicles. Don’t use the car’s windshield wipers because the ash is abrasive. Dust off with a brush. In heavy ash conditions, change the car’s air filter every 50-100 miles and the oil filter regularly.
Volcanic eruptions don’t happen very often, but when they do it can make such a mess. Purchase those goggles and masks now, and keep this article around just in case.
