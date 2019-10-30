Stay Open
Week 44
Let’s talk about what business can do to be better prepared. It’s a sad realization that around 40% of small businesses never reopen after a disaster impacts them. Developing an emergency preparedness plan is an important decision that you need to make as a business owner. Consider how a natural, human-caused or public health disaster could affect your employees, customers and workplace.
Though each situation is unique, any business or organization can be better prepared if it plans carefully, puts emergency procedures in place, and practices for all kinds of emergencies.
Start by knowing the types of disasters that are most likely to have an impact on your business. If you have been reading these articles you know that wildfire, flood, landslides and severe weather are what tend to impact our area. You should also consider damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, electric power, etc. and let’s not forget about cyber-attacks too.
While it’s impossible to plan for all possible disasters, a business should plan for all probable disasters. Determine the greatest threats to your business, the likelihood, and the potential impact. Take each high risk event and work out a plan to reduce or even remove that risk. For example, when planning for a power failure, consider purchasing a back-up generator to provide power to your building, computers, and cash registers.
Consult with your insurance agent and learn what coverage is available and what precautions to take for the disasters that may impact your business. If flooding is on your list, you should consider flood insurance. Remember, many general policies do not cover flood damage.
The information a business stores on customers and employees, along with trade secrets, documents and financial information, is the lifeblood of day-to-day survival and success. Unfortunately, it’s also the meal ticket for hackers worldwide. By taking measures to protect your data and store it in more than one capacity, your business will be more likely to recover your data from hackers and after disasters like fires, floods, or power surges.
Your employees are your business’ most valuable asset. After a disaster it is possible that your staff will need time to ensure the well-being of their family members, but getting back to work is important too. Take measures to ensure their safety before, during and after an emergency. Help them to build an emergency survival kit. If an employee can take care of their own needs first, then they will be more able to report to work during a disaster.
Write a crisis communication plan. Detail how your organization plans to communicate with employees, local authorities, customers and others during and after a disaster. Gather phone and email contact information and be sure to update it regularly. Be ready and able to provide employees with information on when, if and how to report to work following an emergency.
Your relationship with your community and outside agencies can strengthen your ability to protect your employees and property and return to normal operations. Maintain a channel of communication with community leaders, public safety organizations such as the police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management, utility companies, and others.
Working together with outside agencies can be beneficial because they can provide a wealth of information to help you recover quickly from a disaster.
In all reality planning for your business is not much different then preparing for your own family. A good resource would be the past articles from this 52 weeks of preparedness project. You can download them at the Clearwater County’s web site under the Emergency Management page.
Plan to Stay in Business, because your success helps keep our community healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.