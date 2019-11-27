Holiday Safety Part 1 - Cooking and Shopping
Food plays a major part in holiday celebrations, and I know that everyone is safe in the kitchen right? But just in case, here are some reminders.
Did you know that unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires? You should stay in the kitchen while you’re frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, and use a timer to remind you. Stay home while cooking, and sorry no naps when cooking. Stay alert!
Keep anything that can catch on fire away from your stovetop, like potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, towels, or curtains. Keep the stovetop, burners, and oven clean. Avoid wearing loose clothing when cooking. It can dangle and catch fire if it comes into contact with a gas flame or electric burner.
If You Have a Cooking Fire
When in doubt, just get out. When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire, and call 9-1-1 after you leave. If you do fight the fire, be sure others are already getting out, and you have a clear path to the exit. If you have a grease fire in a pan, smother the flames by carefully sliding the lid over the pan. Then turn off the burner. Do not move the pan. To keep it from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan is completely cool.
In case of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed to prevent flames from escaping. Do not open until it cools and the fire is out.
If you have a fire in your microwave oven, turn it off immediately and keep the door closed until the fire is completely out. Unplug the appliance if you can safely reach the outlet.
Always, when in doubt call 9-1-1.
Children love to help in the kitchen, but they should always be supervised. To help protect children and others from scalds and burns, keep all pot and pan handles pointed inward so they won’t be bumped by someone walking by or grabbed by curious children.
If you use a turkey fryer, be sure to follow the instructions. Remember to use turkey fryers outdoors and a safe distance from combustible materials. Never use a turkey fryer in a garage or on a wooden deck. Make sure fryers are on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping, and never leave the fryer unattended.
Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If the fire is manageable, use your all-purpose fire extinguisher. If the fire increases, immediately call 9-1-1 for help.
Shopping safety
Shopping has never been easier or more convenient for consumers. But what about the bad guys who lay in wait. Here are some basic guidelines you can use when working on that holiday shopping list.
Online Shopping
Use Familiar Websites. If you know the site, chances are it’s less likely to be a rip-off. Beware of misspellings or sites using different domains like .net instead of .com, for example. These sites might look enticing, but that’s how they trick you into giving up your info.
Example: no online shopping e-retailer needs your Social Security number or your birthday to do business.
Never buy anything online using your credit card from a site that doesn’t have SSL (secure sockets layer) encryption installed. You’ll know when they do because the URL will start with HTTPS—instead of just HTTP. Also an icon of a locked padlock will appear, typically to the left of the URL in the address bar or the status bar down below; it depends on your browser.
Use a single card for all online purchases to minimize your risk to one account. Monitor your account regularly for unauthorized purchases. Avoid using debit cards online; if it’s compromised, scammers will have direct access to your bank funds. Consider using a prepaid card that’s loaded with only enough balance for your planned purchases. Any seller that wants a different kind of payment, like wired money, is a big red flag.
Don’t shop online using public computers or networks. Libraries, food courts, and coffee shops are dangerous places to do online business.
Keep your computer and browser up to date with the latest patches and software. Beware of phishing ads or pop-ups for “amazing” deals.
If using sites like Craigslist, always meet the buyer or seller in a public place. Do not invite them into your home. Before you meet a buyer or seller, let friends and family know where you are going. If you ever feel like something is weird or just not right, trust your instincts.
It’s always best to shop local. Here are some tips.
• Shop with a friend; there is safety in numbers. Shop before dark if possible. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash; instead, pay for purchases with a check, or credit card. Keep cash and a wallet in a front pocket, and carry purses close to the body. Immediately notify your credit card company if your card is lost, stolen, or misused.
• Keep a close eye on your children while shopping. Accompany them to the restroom – don’t let them go by themselves. Teach them to go to a store clerk if they ever get separated from you, and be sure they know their first and last name. If possible, leave children at home with a trusted babysitter.
• Keep your vehicle’s doors locked and windows closed. Avoid leaving valuables in your car. Whenever possible, place items out of sight, like in the trunk or under a blanket.
• When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings. Don’t approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area. Don’t allow yourself to become distracted by your cell phone while walking to and from your vehicle. Have your keys ready and in hand. You will not waste time trying to find them when standing outside your vehicle, and they can be used as a defensive weapon.
Common sense and awareness can go a long way toward helping you and your family stay safe this holiday season.
