You Are the Help Until Help Arrives
It could be an accident that you come upon or even a mass casualty incident. If someone is injured, the first few minutes could be critical in helping them survive a serious or life-threatening injury. Would you know what to do until professional help arrives?
Here are Five Steps to Help Until Help Arrives.
1: CALL 9-1-1
Call 9-1-1 as soon as you are able. If there is another person nearby, have them call 9-1-1 while you begin helping. You are 9-1-1’s “eyes and ears.” Always call, and give as much information as you can.
Be ready to share - Location of the incident. - How responders should reach the site. - Nature of the situation. - Brief description of what happened. - Number of people involved. - Any obvious hazards to responders. - Your name, phone number, and address.
2: STAY SAFE
If you happened upon a scene, what should you do? Use your best judgement, specifically when it comes to your own personal safety. Ask yourself - Do I feel safe at this spot? - Should I leave and move to a safer location, or am I able so to stay and start providing care immediately? - If I leave, can I take anyone with me?
If it is dangerous for you and the injured to stay, consider safely moving them. There is no one right way to drag or carry someone, especially when alone. Look for other people or objects to help you. If nothing is available, try dragging the person from under their arms, approaching from behind/beneath the injured person, reaching under their arms, and grabbing one of their wrists in each hand (effectively crossing both their arms and yours over their chest) and then stand and walk backwards pulling them along. If they are conscious, check with them to see if moving them is hurting.
3: STOP THE BLEEDING
Time is critical. Every minute there is uncontrolled bleeding decreases the chance of survival. Trust your judgment; if you walk up and think, “Wow, that is a lot of blood!”, then do something. Indications of life-threatening bleeding include: - Spurting/steady bleeding - Blood is pooling - Blood is soaking through clothes - Blood is soaking through bandages - Amputation - Pale, shaky, confused victim.
An average adult has between 9 and 12 pints of blood. Extreme blood loss can result in irreversible shock. This means that if a person loses about half of their body’s blood supply, no matter what anyone does to try to save them, death is unavoidable. You must get the bleeding under control as soon as possible.
To stop severe bleeding, act quickly to apply pressure to the wound. Some things to keep in mind: - You want to provide a barrier between you and the blood, if possible. Medical gloves are best. - Do not use the same gloves or barrier on more than one person. - If your barrier becomes blood soaked, replace it, but do not layer more things on top of it. - You do not want bulky layers in between your hands and the source of the wound because it decreases the effectiveness of the pressure. - Correctly applied pressure may not be comfortable for the injured. Do not let up; hold pressure until EMS arrives.
4: POSITION THE INJURED
The best position for the body is one in which the chest can expand fully and the airway is not being obstructed. Also, in the best position, the tongue cannot flop back into the individual’s throat, and blood or fluid does not end up in the lungs (aspiration), particularly in the case with someone with facial trauma.
Someone who is awake will naturally assume the position that is best for them. Despite how it looks to you, let them self-manage their airway by positioning their own body.
If a person is not conscious, you can help by turning them on their side so their chest can expand, tilting the head to drain fluid away from the airway
Moving an injured person always comes with some risk. To minimize the risk, support the head and neck, and do not move them any more than necessary.
5: PROVIDE COMFORT
You can be of great value to injured and emotional survivors simply by offering comfort and support. No special skills are needed — just a calm and reassuring presence.
First and foremost, ask before you do anything. If someone is conscious, do not assume they want help. Always start by introducing yourself and asking if you can help. Also, not everyone will want to talk, or be able to talk. When possible, let them lead the conversation. Use your best judgment when sharing information about the situation or people’s condition.
Keeping an injured person warm provides comfort and addresses the issue of hypothermia.
Witnessing a traumatic event or being a survivor may be more challenging for young children. If the event separates children from their family or immediate loved ones, it is important to reunite them with their family as quickly as possible.
Life-threatening emergencies can happen fast. You may be able to save a life by taking these simple actions.
I want to thank the FEMA program “Until Help Arrives” I recommend you take the full online class at https://community.fema.gov/until-help-arrives Note, you should also learn CPR.
