Lightning
Week 30
Thunderstorms can put on quite the show. We know whenever a thunderstorm approaches something is going to happen, from wind and heavy rains to hail and lightning. In this article, we are just going to cover the lightning risks.
Lightning strikes in the United States about 25 million times each year. Although most lightning occurs in the summer, lightning can strike at any time of year. Each year lightning kills an average of 47 people in the United States, and hundreds more are severely injured.
Many wildfires in the western United States and Alaska are ignited by lightning. The channel of air through which lightning passes can be heated to 50,000°F — hotter than the surface of the sun! The rapid heating and cooling of the air near the lightning channel causes a shock wave that results in the sound we know as “thunder.”
Let’s talk about the different things you can do to be safe when a thunderstorm is approaching.
Avoid the Lightning Threat
Anyone who is outside during the summer months needs to understand some basic information about lightning. First you should always check the weather each day before you head out. If a thunderstorm is forecasted, it will typically be in the afternoon and evenings. Your best source of up-to-date weather information is a NOAA Weather Radio (NWR). A portable weather radio can be handy for outdoor activities. If you don’t have NWR, stay up to date via the Internet, smart phone, radio, or TV. The best way for you to protect yourself from lightning is to avoid the threat.
The most important thing to remember about lightning is that there is no safe place outdoors when a thunderstorm is nearby. If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you. When you hear thunder, immediately move to a safe shelter. Go to a substantial building with electricity or plumbing that helps to ground the structure. An enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with the windows up will also provide protection for those inside. Note: Small outdoor buildings including dugouts, rain shelters, sheds, etc., are NOT SAFE.
Once inside a building stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity. Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets. Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches. Do not lie on concrete floors, and do not lean against concrete walls. Stay in the safe shelter for at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.
How to reduce the risk if stuck outdoors
If you are caught outside with no safe shelter anywhere nearby, the following actions may reduce your risk. - Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks. - Never lie flat on the ground. - Never shelter under an isolated tree or utility poles. - Never use a cliff or rocky overhang for shelter. - Immediately get out and away from ponds, creeks, lakes and other bodies of water. - Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (wire fences, power lines, etc.). Metal does not attract lightning, but lightning can travel long distances through it.
If you’re in a group, make sure the group has a lightning safety plan and are ready to use it. The plan should give clear and specific safety guidelines.
These guidelines should address the following questions:
When should activities be stopped? - Where should people go for safety? (If you’re in a large group, you’ll need extra time to get everyone to a safe place.) - Who should monitor the weather and make the decision to stop activities? - When should activities be resumed? - What should be done if someone is struck by lightning?
If someone is struck by lightning
Cardiac arrest is the immediate cause of death for those who die from a lightning strike. Lightning victims do not carry an electrical charge and may need first aid immediately. First call 9-1-1. Then give first aid. Begin CPR if you are trained. Use an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) if one is available. These units are lifesavers! Don’t be a victim yourself, if possible, move the victim to a safer place because lightning can strike twice.
How Far Away Is the Lightning? First count the number of seconds between a flash of lightning and the sound of the resulting thunder. Now divide this number by five to get an estimate of the distance in miles to the lightning strike. Knowing the distance does not mean you’re safe. Please remember, if you are outdoors, and you can hear thunder, then you are in danger of being struck by lightning.
Remember, there is no substitute for getting to a safe place.
