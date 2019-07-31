Travel Safety
Week 31
Summertime is peak travel season and a popular time for scammers and identity thieves. Fraudsters like to target areas with high tourist activity. Fortunately, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself while away from home. Today we will cover traveling to tourist areas in this country and around the world.
First, tell your bank where and when you will be traveling. It can be very frustrating when your credit/debit cards won’t work while you’re away from home because your bank locked them trying to protect you from fraud. Nowadays it is easy to let your bank know your plans on their website or by calling the number on the back of your card.
Before you leave for your trip you should stop your mail delivery or make arrangements for a trusted individual to pick up your mail daily. An overflowing mailbox is like a huge sign that says “no one is home.” This will also ensure that important documents aren’t stolen from your mailbox while you’re gone. You can stop your mail delivery online through the postal service.
Make copies of your important documents that you’ll be carrying. If your wallet gets stolen or lost, it’s important to know exactly what’s missing. Before you go on your trip, write down all the information from your credit/debit cards, driver’s license, medical insurance, passport, plane tickets, and other important documents. This will help you figure out who to call after a theft or loss.
You can create an electronic backup of your important documents before you leave. Write all your information in an electronic document and/or take pictures of the items and keep them in on your smartphone. Of course, you should always password-protect your phone/tablet and add tracking tools.
Your smartphone stores sensitive information. Not only should you set up a password to unlock your devices, but you should create a strong, unique password and change it regularly. In addition, enable phone location tracking and install a wiping app so you can track down your phone or destroy the data on it if it’s ever lost or stolen.
You shouldn’t carry everything together. It might be tempting to keep your cash, credit cards, identification, and traveler’s checks in your wallet, but don’t do it. Keep any money, credit cards, IDs, and checks you won’t be using locked in your hotel room safe. Separate the monetary and identifying items you must carry on you, and have them in different spots on your person. This prevents you from losing everything should somebody steals your wallet. Oh, and one more thing, don’t carry things in your back pocket. Pickpockets have been known to target tourists and the back pocket is one of the easiest to pick.
Avoid using public WiFi. Cyber thieves have many methods to get your information. One way is called “man in the middle.” They can easily fake a public WiFi that you could log into. Once longed on, you get access to the Internet, and they get access to your device and see everything you’re doing. They have been known to do this even in hotels. Instead of using public WiFi, set up your own WiFi hotspot with your cell phone provider. It’s never a good idea to use public WiFi.
Disable WiFi and Bluetooth auto connecting. Some devices will automatically seek and connect to available wireless networks and other Bluetooth devices. Disable these features so that you only connect to wireless and Bluetooth networks when you want to.
Keep your friends and family posted on where you are. The best way is to email the full itinerary to a few family members (and double-check with them that they received it). Then, if you can, check in from time to time.
Don’t share your agenda or location on social media. This allows potential thieves to keep track of where you are. Instead, wait to post about your trip when you get home.
It’s not recommend sharing too many details about your travel plans or accommodation with people you’ve just met. For example, don’t tell a local shop owner where you’re staying when asked. If someone does ask, rather than be rude, you can be vague about an area of town rather than the name of your hotel. Or lie and name a hotel you’re not actually staying at. When feeling vulnerable in a strange place, little white lies won’t hurt.
Wherever you go in the world, you’ll always find people ready to trick you out of your hard-earned cash. If you’re lucky, they’ll be kind of obvious, but there are plenty of craftier, professional con-artists out there too. Everyone thinks they’re too smart to be scammed, but it happens. Do some online research to learn of the common local scams.
Write down the emergency contact information for the area you are traveling in. If an emergency strikes, you might not have time to search for the phone numbers of the local police or ambulance services, or directions to the nearest U.S. embassy. You may also be too stressed and panicky to think straight. Don’t put yourself in that position. Instead, record that information in advance; that way, if something goes wrong out there, you’ll always know exactly whom to call and where to go for help.
When traveling internationally, you should check the State Department’s website. They have a page for every country in the world on which they lists all known difficulties and current threats to the safety of visitors. Researching travel warnings will give you a general idea of what’s going on in the country you’re visiting, as well as specific problem areas you may want to avoid.
Check out Clearwater County’s website under Emergency Management for more information on traveling.
Taking some easy safety steps will make your trip that much more enjoyable. Now go out and enjoy your adventures.
