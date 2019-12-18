Preparedness Plan
Week 51
It’s time to build your Family Preparedness Plan
During this past year we have covered a lot of subjects, but I think this is the most important article, and that is why I waited until now. You see, we needed to cover subjects like flooding, wildfires, and evacuation, so you could know what might happen. Knowing this will help you build your family preparedness plan.
Disasters and emergencies can affect people in any part of the United States at any time of the year, swiftly and without warning. Even events such as a power outage or a job loss, can quickly have disastrous effects for a family that is not prepared.
If a major disaster occurs in Clearwater County, citizens must be prepared to survive on their own for a minimum of 72 hours. Family emergency planning can be the key to surviving emergencies.
This week let’s put some effort towards having a completed plan.
Get Informed
Go back and look over the past articles from this year. That way you can get a feel for what you may need to plan for. Go to www.clearwatercounty.org, then go to the Emergency Management Dept. and click on “52 Weeks of Preparedness.” There you will find all the articles, and you can download them.
Hazards in our area include home fires, severe winter weather, flooding, landslides, wildland fires, power outages, cyberattacks, lost communications, pandemic, and possible hazardous materials spills. If you’re new to the area, talk with your neighbors and find out what’s most likely to happen in your neighborhood.
Create a family disaster plan
Again, go to www.clearwatercounty.org and go to the Emergency Management Dept., and this time hover over the “Emergency Preparedness” link. There you will see the Family Readiness Plan and other plans that you can download. The Family Readiness Plan is an easy template to get you started. It is advisable to add items to the plan particular to your family’s needs.
Work together as a family when creating your plan. Discuss what to do during an evacuation and your evacuation routes. Plan how you could shelter-in-place. Plan how your family will contact each other and select family meeting sites in case you become separated. Create a personal support network.
Include any school plans. You should know what your child’s school has planned in the event of a disaster. If your work or church has a plan (and they should… hint) also include that.
Make plans for how to take care of your pets during an event. Create a list of pet-friendly hotels and animal shelters in your area. Also, remember to include items for your pet in your disaster kit.
Plan for services to be unavailable such as gas, power, grocery, and communications like cell phones and internet.
Review your home emergency supplies. Determine what additional training, equipment, and supplies you may need.
Get your emergency plan down on paper with instructions for each situation. Make copies of financial, insurance, and medical records to keep with your plan.
Before a disaster strikes, it would also be smart to review your insurance policy with your agent to make sure you have the right coverage for risks in your area.
Make checklists, and assemble your disaster supplies
With each different type of disaster comes specific things you will want to do. Create a checklist of the steps your family will need to take during a disaster. Have a checklist of things and supplies to support your plan.
Assemble your disaster supplies and store them in a safe easy to reach place.
Practice and maintain your plan
Review your preparedness plan with your family at least once a year. Identify what new training, equipment, or supplies you may need and update your emergency contact list.
Check the contents of your emergency kits every year and replenish. Re-think your needs and update your kit as your family needs change. Replace bottled water, ensure that all food is still safe to eat, and check that medications have not expired.
Your plan should be specific to your family’s need. There is no right or wrong way.
We live in such a wonderful place. While we can’t control natural disasters, emergencies or unexpected events, we can be prepared, and we can protect ourselves and our families.
