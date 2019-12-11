Stay Informed
Emergencies can be overwhelming and the influx of information even more so. It can be confusing to determine where to find official and accurate information, or how to know if what you’re reading on social media is true. Here are some ways to stay informed with facts before, during, and after an emergency.
Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS)
IPAWS is the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure that combines multiple systems. IPAWS uses the Emergency Alert System (EAS), Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), NOAA Weather Radio, and other public alerting systems through a single interface platform.
During an emergency, federal, state, local, and tribal authorities can provide the public with life-saving information quickly using IPAWS.
EAS
The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is a national public warning system that broadcasters voluntarily provide to state and local authorities for delivering important emergency information, such as weather information, imminent threats, AMBER alerts, and local incident information that are targeted to specific areas. You will remember it as the three buzzes and a message on TV and Radio.
WEAs
Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEAs, are free messages sent directly to your cell phone, warning you about severe weather, AMBER Alerts, and threats to safety. You receive the alert based on which cell tower you are near. Yes, this is that text alert that you weren’t expecting. You will not be charged for the delivery of any WEA messages.
FEMA Mobile App
With this app you can receive real-time alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five locations that you choose, learn emergency safety tips, locate open emergency shelters, and prepare for disasters with a customizable emergency kit checklist, emergency family plan, and reminders. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.
Fire
On the Idaho Fire Information website you will find Idaho’s Burn Permit System, Idaho’s Fire Restrictions, Prevention, Education, and Smoke Information. http://www.idahofireinfo.com/
Incident Information System. InciWeb is an interagency all-risk incident information management system that provides the public a source of incident related information. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Air Quality Index tells you how clean or polluted your outdoor air is, along with associated health effects that may be of concern. https://airnow.gov/
Earthquakes
The U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Notification Service is a customizable free system that can send you automated notification emails when earthquakes happen in your area or a customized area to your liking. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/ens/
Flood
Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service provides current river levels and predictions. https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/?wfo=mso
USGS WaterAlert. Receive a cell phone text or email alerting you of river levels. Find the river you want to monitor on the online map and click on the gauge marker. A pop up window will show the current river conditions. At the bottom of the popup click on “Subscribe to WaterAlert” and you will be given a choice of where you want the alert to be sent and at what river level you want to be notified. https://maps.waterdata.usgs.gov/mapper/wateralert/
Social media never sleeps, but that’s what makes it such an effective way to get information in an emergency. Be sure you’re following local news stations and local government agencies on Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks to get important local information to keep your family and loved ones safe. Find and follow Clearwater County’s government Facebook page.
Nextdoor is an online community that helps you stay in the know about what’s going on in your own neighborhood. Neighbors can post comment and send private messages to one another. It is limited to neighbors only seeing what their immediate neighbors and local public agencies post. It’s like Facebook, but limited to your neighborhood.
Nextdoor can be used by anyone over the age of 18. Users must verify their address before being accepted into a Nextdoor neighborhood. Public safety agencies are only allowed to post information; they cannot see what a neighborhood is posting. So far, there are already 137 members in Clearwater County. Nextdoor is free for all users. https://nextdoor.com/
There are so many ways to stay in the know. You just need to know where to look.
