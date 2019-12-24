New Year’s
Resolutions
Week 52
It’s hard to believe that this year is almost over, and for us, it’s hard to imagine this is the last of our 52 preparedness articles. Oh, we did not cover everything. We just couldn’t. You see, no crisis situation is going to look the same or require the same response. But by preparing in some core areas you can overcome most of the challenges you may face.
Since its time for New Year’s Resolutions, here is a list of goals you can work on. Start by picking two or three from the list and resolve to be more prepared in 2020.
Set aside a little extra money each week for your family emergency supplies.
Update (or start) your emergency preparedness plan.
Update your emergency contact numbers & emergency communications plan.
Teach your children what to expect and how to respond in an emergency.
Buy an extra two or three cans of goods when they’re on sale. This way you can slowly stock up your emergency kit without breaking your budget.
Build or update your emergency kits and supplies.
During an internet and/or power outage, ATMs & credit card machines may not work. Consider including some extra cash in your emergency kit.
Check your first aid kit. Take a look and see if any products are expired and need to be replaced.
Take a safety survey of your house, and make improvements. Do you have a fire extinguisher?
Protect your cyberspace. Stay sharp on the latest scams and keep your safeguards up to date. The end of the year is also a great time to back up computer files & operating systems.
Learn to grow your own fruits and vegetables. Try something new in your garden. If you don’t have a garden, learn how to grow a few of the essential crops.
Learn to preserve your own food. There’s nothing better than home prepared food. If your garden yields a large quantity of food or there’s a super sale on produce at the market, take advantage of it all by learning how to preserve the food long-term. Canning and dehydrating are two methods we recommend you start with if you haven’t done this before.
Invest in emergency lighting. If you’re caught in the dark, have some light sources accessible in different places around your house.
Have a practice blackout long-weekend. One creative way to prepare for a power outage is to have a blackout weekend. This means that you keep your power turned off for 24 to 72 hours (or as long as you want). Having one blackout weekend in the winter and one in the summer will open your eyes to what needs you may have.
Do a Firewise survey around your property, and make necessary improvements.
Get certified or re-certified in CPR and First Aid. If you can’t find a local class, you can get some training online.
Get certified in amateur (ham) radio. This can be very beneficial in an emergency when phone lines and cell phones aren’t working.
Get Involved - Be an advocate and educator for safety and emergency preparedness within your work, church, and community. Preparedness is contagious. Encourage your neighbors and family members to start preparing as you are.
Download and review the 52 Weeks of Preparedness articles found on the Clearwater County website under the Emergency Management Department page.
Resolve to be Ready in 2020. No crisis situation is going to look the same to everyone. We should be prepared for the future regardless of what it may hold. Remember, the first 72 hours or more, you may be on your own before help arrives.
Finally, as we bring this project to an end, I want to thank the Clearwater Tribune and the Window on the Clearwater for publishing the “52 Weeks of Preparedness” articles. As well I want to thank Kelly, my editor. She always made the articles look good.
