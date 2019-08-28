Predicting the Weather?
Week 35
Why is it so hard to predict the weather? We have seen warnings, and good weather predictions that just go wrong. Often our forecasts are grouped together with other areas.
What’s happening in Grangeville is not necessarily what’s happening is Elk River, Pierce, Weippe or Orofino. So what is going on?
Weather is a complex system and the atmosphere is prone to chaotic behavior. There are massive amounts of observations needed and it’s hard to know how the physics will actually play out.
Forecasters have come a long way over the years. Even over the last decade the improvements have given us forecasts that are far more accurate. But long before current technology was used people relied on observation, patterns and folklore to avoid being caught off-guard by the weather.
Let’s look at some ways you can see what is happening in real time.
First we will start with weather apps for your smartphone, there are so many.
Here are a couple I use - “Radar Now” is an app that shows you the current moving radar pictures for wherever you are located. - “Weather Bug” has radar, predictions, lightning alerts etc. I am sure you have some favorite weather apps too.
There are also plenty of ways to check out the current weather online.
If you want to see weather conditions in Clearwater County, we have installed weather stations that you can go and see online. Clearwater County’s website has links you can follow. You can find them under the Emergency Management page.
Next check out Idaho’s 511 online to see road cameras and current weather throughout the state. Something worth checking before you travel.
Another great place to see and add local information about the current weather is at “6C Weather” on Facebook.
Be sure to check out NOAA. They provide a lot of information online. Remember to bookmark their webpage.
Did you know Clearwater County has a NOAA weather broadcasting station on Norton Knob? This station broadcasts official Weather Service warnings, watches, forecasts, and other hazard information 24 hours a day, seven days a week. NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) is an “All Hazards” radio network, for comprehensive weather and emergency information.
In conjunction with federal, state, local emergency managers, and other public officials, NWR will also broadcasts warning and post-event information for all types of hazards – including natural (such as blizzards and high winds), environmental (such as chemical releases or oil spills), and public safety (such as AMBER alerts or 911 telephone outages). NWR requires a special radio receiver or scanner capable of picking up the VHF signal.
Clearwater County’s broadcast is found on the VHF public service band at NWR Channel 5 or 162.500 MHz. If you purchase a weather radio with SAME capability, you can receive the alerts that are for Clearwater County. Following the radio’s manual, you can program your radio to Clearwater County’s alert code of 016035.
Now for a little fun.
“Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning” Fact of Fiction?
Usually, weather moves from west to east and the prevailing winds tend to be westerly in the northern hemisphere (But not always).
During sunrise and sunset, the sun is low in the sky, and transmits light through the thickest part of the atmosphere. The reddish colors we see is due to the scattering of sunlight as it passes through the air and bounces off water vapor and suspended dust particles in the atmosphere. The amounts of water vapor and dust particles can be a good indicators of weather conditions.
Red sky at night, Sailor’s delight.
When we see a red sky at night, the atmosphere is dominated by sinking air (high pressure) and the sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles. This usually indicates stable air coming in from the west. Basically good weather will follow.
Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning.
A red sunrise can mean that a high pressure system (good weather) has already passed, thus indicating that a storm system (low pressure) may be moving to the east. A morning sky that is a deep, fiery red can indicate that there is high water content in the atmosphere. So, rain could be on its way.
Keep in mind this saying was developed before satellite, radar and modern meteorological knowledge. But it’s still fun and a lot of the time it’s true.
Weather plays such a major role in our life and today we have only scratched the surface of what weather sources are available. Now’s a great time to go explore.
