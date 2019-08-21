Active Shooter
Week 34
Understandably, Active Shooter is a sensitive topic and there is no perfect response. This week we will look at how you may deal with a violent situation, regardless of the weapon used. In most cases, firearms are the weapon of choice, but any weapon (such as a knife, etc.) can be used to harm innocent individuals. We will use the term “Active Shooter” to represent the use of any weapon intended to harm or kill in this article.
Statistically, about 69% of active shooter incidents ended in less than five minutes with 23% ending in two minutes or less. Because these situations are often over so fast, and many times before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation.
To start, every day and any time you’re in public, you should be aware of your environment and any possible dangers. Look for the two nearest exits anywhere you go, and have an escape path in mind. You should take the time and make this a habit.
It is not uncommon for people confronted with a threat to first deny the possible danger rather than respond. Individuals need to be able to quickly decide what action is appropriate based on their location. The goal in all cases is to survive and protect others, but options will depend on how close individuals are to the shooter.
Usually, active shooter incidents are unpredictable in nature and evolve quickly. There is no definitive best response during an active shooter event, but today we will talk about a Run, Hide, Fight mindset to help increase the odds of surviving.
Those present during an active shooter event can Run away from the shooter, seek a secure place to Hide and prevent the shooter access, or Fight and incapacitate the shooter in order to survive and protect others from harm.
Run
Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority. Leave your belongings behind and get away. Warn others and prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be. Help others escape, if possible, and evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow you.
Call 911 when you are safe, and describe shooter, location, and weapons
Hide
If running is not a safe option, you should hide in as safe of a place as possible, where the walls might be thicker and have fewer windows. Likewise, for people that cannot run, hiding may be the only option.
Get out of the shooter’s view, and stay very quiet. Block entry to your hiding place, and lock and block doors, close and lock windows, close any blinds, and turn off the lights. Silence your electronic devices, and make sure they won’t vibrate. Do not hide in groups—spread out along walls or hide separately to make it more difficult for the shooter. When it is safe to do so, use strategies to silently communicate with police —such as through text messages or calling 911 and leaving the line open to allow the dispatcher to listen in. Remain quiet and stay in place until law enforcement gives you notice that all immediate danger is clear.
Fight
If neither running nor hiding is a safe option, when confronted by the shooter individuals in immediate danger should consider trying to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter. When you are in immediate danger, you may need to defend yourself. Ambushing the shooter with a weapon or, together with others, using makeshift weapons such as chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, and books can distract and disarm the shooter. Research shows there is strength in numbers. Confronting a shooter may be daunting and upsetting for some individuals, but great comfort can come from the knowledge that your actions could save lives.
Interacting with First Responders
While you wait for first responders to arrive, you should remain calm and provide first aid to those in need. Be aware that the first priority for the responding law enforcement is to respond to the threat, and engage and neutralize the active shooter as soon as possible; all other actions are secondary.
Follow First Responders instructions. Officers will shout commands and may push individuals to the ground for their safety. Avoid quick movements toward officers, such as holding on to them. Put down any items in your hands (i.e., bags, jackets), and keep your hands visible at all times. Avoid pointing, screaming, or yelling.
Psychological First Aid
An important aspect of recovery is to treat the emotional side effects of violence and stress. Understanding that the survivors and others affected by the events will experience a broad range of reactions. Take advantage of critical incident counseling, if made available in your community, and consider seeking professional help for you and your family to cope with the long-term effects of trauma.
This article is only advice; the choice of how to respond is yours. I only ask that you do prepare.
