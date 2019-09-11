Everyone who is old enough to remember the attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001 can tell you exactly where they were when the events happened. Thousands of lives were lost that day and thousands more were permanently altered.
The courage shown by first responders probably will never be fully realized. The police officers, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, and civilians who ran towards the disaster can never be thanked enough. Each and every one of them deserves the title of “hero.”
But everyone was a hero that day.
We all took care of our families that day. Parents comforted their children that day. Teachers answered tough questions that day. Coworkers made sure others were doing okay that day. Strangers comforted strangers that day. We all had a heavy heart that day. All of the United States struggled that day.
It’s been 18 years now and our world has definitely changed. Today this country is struggling to identify itself and everyone seems so polarized.
It can be a struggle to know what to do these days but we must never forget what makes this country great.
We could sure use some heroes now. It’s time we all step up, after all we know how to do it, because we were all heroes once before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.