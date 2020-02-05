Come enjoy pizza with Idaho Fish and Game, and give us your ideas on how best to manage our Chinook Salmon fisheries.
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend one of three public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2020 spring Chinook Salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, and Little Salmon River drainages.
During these meetings, FREE pizza and refreshments will be provided, and biologists will discuss what we learned from last year’s Chinook Salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies we could use to manage this year’s Chinook run. As always, input from anglers is important to help ensure the Chinook Salmon run is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in this amazing fishery.
In addition to this, biologists will also give some presentations that we think anglers will be interested in, such as: “What have we been doing to control sea-lions?”, and “Where are all our fish dying?”, and “What is our ocean looking like?”
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., and presentations will begin shortly after. The meeting will continue until all angler comments are collected and/or addressed. In the past, these meetings have lasted about two hours.
The meeting locations and dates are as follows:
Orofino: Feb. 19, IDFG Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, located northwest of Ahsahka Bridge.
Lewiston: Feb. 20, Idaho Fish and Game Office, 3316 16th Street.
Those unable to attend a meeting can provide their comments to Joe DuPont, Clearwater Region Fisheries Manager, either by phone (208-799-5010), mail (3316 16th Street, Lewiston, ID, 83501), or email (joe.dupont@idfg.idaho.gov).
