The 72nd annual Clearwater County Fair and OCI Lumberjack Days will be held Sept. 12-15. For this year’s OCI celebration, the royalty court will have four young women to represent the festivities. They are Queen Kennedy Howell, the daughter of Kenneth and Dusti Howell; Princess Samantha Leidheiser, daughter of Heather and Ryan Smathers and Dean Leidheiser; Princess Stephanie Melton, daughter of Wade and Dawn Melton, and Princess Emily Nelsen, daughter of Amber and Terry Nelsen.
The girls have many appearances scheduled throughout the summer to include the communities of Kendrick, Grangeville, Pierce, Weippe, Kamiah and Lewiston. They also attend the Orofino LoggerXross and the Fourth of July Celebrations.
Tammy Gilmer has been “the Queen’s mum” or a royalty chaperone since 1982. Thirty-seven years later, she still watches over them, both past and present. She remains close to many former queens and princesses.
“As long as I have done this, as many lists as I have made, it’s near impossible to cover all the bases, but it always seems to work out like it was meant to be.
“OCI purchases everything,” Tammy explains. “We have a budget, if the girls exceed that amount, we hold a car wash or similar fundraiser to meet expenses. This year the girls saved so much on their initial outfits, I bumped the savings into the dresses purchase, the account still had money left over to help purchase supplies for “Princess for a day.”
I asked for more information about “Princess for a day’, it sounded like something in which I would like to participate. I learned that it has only taken place one other year, and that I exceed the age limit!
A new addition to the court’s summer agenda is the ‘Princess for a day’ event at the park for all girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. This year the date is set for Sept. 6. The Queen and her court spend the day with aspiring princesses, organize a menu, games and crafts for their young admirers and accompany them in the Kiddies’ Parade during the fair.
The opportunity to be selected as OCI Royalty is indeed an honor and a long celebrated community tradition, 72 years strong.
Representing Orofino throughout a summer of public appearances is an opportunity to gain leadership skills, self-confidence, and the experience of public speaking. These young women learn to work together, to help where they can, and to take pride in their community. They develop a tie to the generations of young women who have represented past logging shows. They learn consideration for others, that not all communities have what we have - lots of community support! They learn that we are fortunate and gain a deeper respect for all we do have. Their roles are so much more than just a pretty face!
Thank you Tammy, and to all who help keep this yearly tradition strong, so often we are unaware of all that the work which takes place behind the scenes.
This year’s theme is Boots, Dreams, and Clearwater Dreams. Paul and Lee Pippenger will be the OCI Grand Marshals for 2019.
On behalf of OCI, Queen Kennedy Howell, and her court look forward to seeing all of you this year for another fabulous Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days!
