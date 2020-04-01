Clearwater County is a great place to live, and I want to help it stay that way.
I am Vincent Frazier and I am running for District 2 County Commissioner.
My family has been part of North Central Idaho since 1896, when they homesteaded their farm. I am a lifelong Idaho resident, and have lived in rural small towns most of my life, by choice. I wanted to make sure my three boys grew up with the same beliefs and values that I did.
I have over 25 years of experience as a law enforcement officer, which gives me an extensive public-service background in Idaho. I am currently working for the City of Orofino Police Department as a front-line supervisor.
I spent 5 ½ years as a subject matter expert, working alongside our US Military mentoring and training Iraqi and Afghanistan Police Forces.
I have a two-year degree in criminal justice. I hold a Management Certificate with the Idaho Police Officer Standard in Training, along with a Master Certificate in Law Enforcement from them as well.
I was voted in and represented this county as Clearwater County Coroner for four years. In that four years, I met many people in Clearwater County during their time of loss. I strived to be supportive and respectful in their time of sorrow. I handled County budgeting with the Clearwater County Commissioners and was a good steward of the budget I was given. I worked with the Commissioners and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to facilitate a contract with the Spokane Medical Examiner Office to perform needed autopsies for the County. In doing so, I saved the county taxpayers money.
I am the Precinct 1 committee representative and have been for the last two years.
Reinforce
My platform is Reinforce, Restrain and Repair.
As Commissioner I will reinforce Clearwater County Values, God, Family and Country. I will reinforce our rural heritage by supporting the timber industry, farming and recreation in our County.
As commissioner I will reinforce the belief that Government should be smaller and more efficient.
I will reinforce the Constitution as it should be honored, and it values upheld.
I will reinforce the support of those who have served and are serving to protect our freedoms.
As Commissioner I will reinforce Common Sense Government.
Restrain
As Commissioner I will restrain from raising taxes (as Clearwater County is the 10th highest taxed county in the State.) I want taxes lower to encourage economic development so more jobs are created in our county. I will restrain any unnecessary spending and be a good steward of County funds. I will restrain the outside influences from dictating what is best for Clearwater County. I feel it is our County and therefore should be our voice.
Repair
As Commissioner I will work with each department head for the county to set goals and objectives to achieve desired outcomes. (Set 2,5,10 years goals).
I will work with:
- Road and Bridge
- Solid Waste
- EMS Ambulance, Sheriff, Prosecutor
- Planning and Zoning
- Extension office
- GIS/Mapping
- Courts Services and Probation and Parole
I will work with them to meet those goals and shape their departments to best serve our County.
I will repair the transparency with what the Commissioners are doing by putting out a detailed agenda. Not one that just meets what is required, but one that the public and the citizens are informed as to what is being discussed and encourage citizen input. I don’t have all the answers, but we have a wealth of knowledge in our community to draw from if we give them a chance and welcome and encourage their engagement.
I will repair the relationships with the employees and the County Commissioners. I know it’s not a privilege or you’re lucky that you have a job with Clearwater County, but it is a privilege that you use your talent to best serve our county and citizens.
I would like your support and your vote.
