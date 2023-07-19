A HUGE fundraising yard sale will be held by Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 Wednesday - Saturday, July 26 – 29, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the Fair Exhibit Building at Orofino City Park. Proceeds from the yard sale will be used to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the 70-year-old VFW building at 330 Michigan Ave.

Normally the VFW holds their yard sale fundraiser at the VFW building, but due to the overwhelming amount of donations from the community, the decision was made to hold the yard sale at the much larger Fair Exhibit Building. There are thousands of items for sale to include tools, camping gear, clothes, kitchen items, dishes, electronics, furniture, toys, jewelry and much, much more.

