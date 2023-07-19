A HUGE fundraising yard sale will be held by Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 Wednesday - Saturday, July 26 – 29, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the Fair Exhibit Building at Orofino City Park. Proceeds from the yard sale will be used to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the 70-year-old VFW building at 330 Michigan Ave.
Normally the VFW holds their yard sale fundraiser at the VFW building, but due to the overwhelming amount of donations from the community, the decision was made to hold the yard sale at the much larger Fair Exhibit Building. There are thousands of items for sale to include tools, camping gear, clothes, kitchen items, dishes, electronics, furniture, toys, jewelry and much, much more.
The VFW will also be cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs, along with having soda pop & bottled water for sale to satisfy your hunger and quench your thirst. The hamburgers and hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily during the yard sale dates.
In addition, we will be selling VFW Post and VFW State raffle tickets for your chance to win some great prizes. Proceeds from the Post raffle will go towards the Post Relief Fund with chances to win four great prizes. First prize is an Electric Bicycle from Hanson’s Garage, followed by a second prize of a Scope from Nightforce Optics, third prize of a Wine Barrel tasting with hors d’oeuvres for 10 people at Lindsay Creek Vineyards and a fourth prize of a $500 Beef Package. Tickets are only $5 each or five for $20 with the drawing to be held Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
Proceeds from the VFW State raffle will go towards the Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Essay competitions and Teacher of the Year award, with chances to win seven great prizes with the 1st prize of a 2024 Polaris Razor 900 EPS side by side ATV, second prize of a whole beef, cut, wrapped and delivered, third prize of a whole beef, cut wrapped and delivered followed by fourth – seventh prizes of a $1,000, $750, $500 and $250 Visa Gift Card. Tickets are $10 each with the drawing taking place on Jan. 6, 2024.
In addition, the VFW will have a booth promoting this year’s Wreaths Across America where you will be able to make donations to help us in our quest to place over 320 wreaths on Veterans headstones at Riverside and Weseman cemeteries on December 16. Wreaths are only $17 each and are a great way to honor our veterans for their service.
Besides the above fundraisers, the VFW Auxiliary will be holding a Bake Sale at the same location on Thursday, July 27.
Clean yard sale donations are still gladly being accepted and may be dropped off at the Fair Exhibit Building, 8–11 a.m. until Monday, July 24. Sorry but we are unable to do donation pick- ups.
Please contact Teena Gortsema at 208-476-4938 or Janet Overman at 208-661-1433 if you would like to donate to the Bake Sale or have questions regarding it.
