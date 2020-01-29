February will be a busy month for members of the Clearwater Valley Hospital (CVH) Auxiliary as their traditional Valentine’s Card Party and Pie Social will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
A lot goes into the planning of this fun event, as orders for homemade pies are taken as well as sales of tickets to the card party. Everyone who takes part in weekly card and bunco games will enjoy this annual event.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. at the VFW Hall, when slices of homemade pie and coffee will begin to be served to the public.
Games of bridge, pinochle, and bunco will begin promptly at 12:30 and end at 3 p.m., with awards of prizes.
Everyone who attends enjoys this event with a Valentine’s theme, colorful decorations and a welcoming group of Auxiliary members to insure a fun mid-winter break. Everyone is invited to plan on attending the games, or just stop by for a slice of pie. Advance orders of whole pies will begin soon, organized by our favorite saleslady, Kathy Dougherty.
An exciting addition to this year’s event will be the display and silent auction sale of collectible porcelain dolls, donated by the estate of the late Mary Irion.
Mary, who passed away last October, was an avid collector of these beautiful dolls, and she even advanced to making some of the figures herself. It was her request that these dolls be passed on to the Auxiliary as a money-making project.
Mary’s husband, Bill Irion, has presented these dolls to the CVH Auxiliary, and the silent auction will be held in conjunction with the Valentine’s event.
These dolls have been appraised for their value, and the low bids will be much lower than their current value. Collectors are especially invited to attend on Wednesday, Feb. 12 to view this array of beautiful porcelain dolls.
