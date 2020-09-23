According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, CCSO responded to a report of a wildland fire near mile marker 2 on Upper Fords Creek Road. It was determined that the fire was due to a vehicle accident. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Mason Patten Teel, 20, of Orofino, was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the report.
Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, Orofino Fire and Upper Fords Creek Fire responded to the area. Two helicopters were designated to assist in fighting the fire. It was contained to approximately six acres, CCSO said. Upper Fords Creek Road was closed for approximately two hours.
