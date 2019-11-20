Trustees for Joint School District #171 gathered at the Timberline School Library Nov. 18. Two executive sessions were held that evening, both pursuant to Idaho Code, I.C. § 74-206(1) b; one was held prior to the meeting, the other before adjourning. The upcoming levy proposal was introduced and discussed briefly. Several options will be further discussed as to how the district moves forward.
Much has been done to renovate our schools which was desperately needed. But there are still issues such as the HVAC system, and the security of the buildings to complete. A building that is half secure is almost like having no security. Perhaps we should find out how much it would take to complete what we had planned, heating and safety wise and get it done.
Other things to consider were that the cost of the work and the materials will only be more expensive in the future. The money saved on energy to heat and cool the buildings should pay for themselves within a few years of installation. As far as the safety and the security of our students, how can we not afford to do what must be done?
“We’ve done pretty well, but now we’re trying to cut spending in places we shouldn’t,” said Superintendent Michael Garrett. “And that concerns me. It’s a very fine line to ask for enough for the district to operate, but not more than the people can afford. We need to have a clear direction of where it will be used, before we can ask people to support it. With the loss of approximately $70,000 a year in the Secure and Rural Schools (SRS) funding. We have to find a way to compensate, without losing what we have.”
A more in-depth discussion regarding the levy will resume at the meeting in December.
The need to reschedule the January Board Meeting was noted as the third Monday, Jan. 20, is a holiday. The board is also required to swear in new trustees within 15 days of the term commencing Jan, 1, 2020. The board has requested to meet Monday, Jan. 13 at Orofino Elementary School for the January meeting and swearing in of new trustee, Greg Gerot.
Action Items
The board approved the second reading of 2019 Late Summer Policy updates, as well as the New Hires/Separations for the month of November.
Building reports
The following highlights are from this month’s building reports.
Orofino, Cavendish, and Peck elementaries held their fall parent/student/teacher conferences the evening of Oct. 30 and all day on Thursday, Oct. 31. Attendance at conferences at OES was 100% in several grade levels, up again from last fall.
Peck Elementary School (PES) is now a part of the Idaho Food Bank Backpack Program along with OES.
Peck received a $100 donation from Schweitzer Engineering. OES received $400. The funds can be accessed to promote math and science instruction.
Third through sixth graders built and coded KamiGamis at PES. Kami-Gamis are a STEM activity robot that students follow online directions to build and then use an app to write code for them. The robots perform a variety of tasks including dancing, battling, running, etc.
OJSHS
By Principal Brian Lee
Orofino Junior Senior High School continues to clear bushes and solicit donations for campus beautification projects. Joe Sparano and Kyle Harriston are working to clear the junipers by the OJSHS sign for a senior project. Lupe Simms is making arrangements to have river rock delivered.
Cheers to Larry Turcott and all the volunteers who help with youth wrestling. 320 youth wrestlers packed the campus Nov. 9. This event helps to bring business to the community while providing youth with a positive activity.
The school’s new wildlife class is challenging students both inside and outside of the classroom. On Nov. 5, they visited the Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery, Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, and the Dworshak Dam. Mrs. Johnson is doing great work in the solicitation of outside resources.
On Nov. 1, Mr. Tetwiller took his Survival Science/Astronomy students on an overnight trip in the woods. They learned a lot about exposure and the importance of fire.
Timberline
By Jason Hunter
Parent Teacher Conferences were held Oct 30, after school for some elementary students and all secondary students. The school was in session Oct. 31 for secondary students while elementary students had conferences.
High School/Jr High 33%
Elementary 84%
IDYCA
Bicker Therien at Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) reports 123 Cadets enrolled currently, working the program and performing well. As Thanksgiving approaches, Cadets will be gearing up for home pass, leaving campus on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and returning Sunday, Nov. 30.
Commencement will be Dec. 21, at Lewiston High School. There are 23 Cadets that can potentially earn their diploma and another 12 that are taking the GED tests. “I encourage you to attend if at all possible,” adds Therien, “Graduation is always a spectacular event.”
Recognitions
Each month the school board recognizes a featured team member in the district. Earlier this month Idaho High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors, congratulated representatives of Orofino High School in winning the 2019 State 2A Volleyball Sportsmanship Award.
At this year’s tournament, an independent committee judged all of the tournament coaches, participants, administration, spectators including parents and other representatives. Each school was evaluated on important behaviors that are guiding principles of sportsmanship and citizenship, and Orofino HS was a true example of a positive school culture and a community with pride.
Athletic Director and Vice Principal Ron Osborne and Principal Brian Lee were recognized for being positive role models at OJSHS. “Their leadership was evident in the behavior of your coaches, players, school representatives and spectators at this year’s tournament.”
Two new buses
The District’s Transportation Dept. is seeking bids for two new buses with seatbelts, to present at February’s board meeting. In addition to the anticipated bus replacements there will be two buses offered for trade towards the new buses (contingent on the board approving the purchase of a new buses).
Transportation Supervisor Ben Jenkins, gave a shout-out to four drivers from the district, Stephanie Litchi, Todd Thompson, Jason Skinner and Andy Maes, who volunteered their time for the “Stuff the Bus” food drive Nov. 15 and 16.
