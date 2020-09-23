In lieu of a speaker an open forum evolved at the Sept. 2 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Paul Pence, Natural Resource Manager at Dworshak Reservoir, provided an update as folks from all over the country flee to Idaho from Covid, bringing record numbers of visitors to Dworshak Reservoir.
“The Corps had closed the boat ramp for four weekends in a row, they were that full. People had to wait for others to leave before others were let in. Every day is like a weekend and every weekend, like the Fourth of July,” said Pence. “We’ve been full since the last week of June, with 500 to 600 people on the weekends.”
Pence shared that more boaters are discovering the docks and loving them. “We have a pump and fire hose in our boat and the park rangers hose off the docks every Friday morning.
“We were recently awarded a grant to expand the destination dock at Drift Creek. The plan is to construct three or four fingers off of two sides to accommodate more boats.”
Other news from Pence included the conclusion of a very successful Youth Conservation Corps this year accomplishing numerous projects around the reservoir. “They were excellent kids and we really appreciate their help.”
In her report, Jordyn Howell, Executive Director for the Chamber, noted that she had seen a big drop in the number of requests for relocation packets recently, “A major factor being the community has experienced a shortage of available housing. Houses are on the market for approximately two days before they sell. Rentals go even faster. Folks have called in to reserve available rentals sight unseen.”
A very successful golf tournament was held the beginning of August and the Chamber has decided to make it an annual event!
Howell also mentioned the gorgeous flower baskets that Cathie Moser put together for Johnson Avenue. They are really blooming, thanks to the volunteers who go around in the mornings and evenings every day to water them. So if you see them out giving the baskets a drink, be sure to thank them!
Speaking on behalf of Chris St. Germaine for the Economic Development report, Ryan Smathers confirmed a bit of good news for the community in the recent CARES Act awards to Weippe, ($1.3 million) Orofino ($1.1 million) and Elk River ($400,000) for Broadband fiber optic lines. To date, St. Germaine has brought $17 million to Clearwater County in various grant opportunities.
The next Chamber meeting will be held Oct. 7, in the back conference room of the Ponderosa Restaurant at 12 noon.
