Idaho Fish and Game officers are investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 2 near Isabella Road east of Elk River, Idaho. Officers are asking for help locating a red Chevy pickup truck that was seen leaving the area where two moose were killed.
The pickup was described as a 2007-2014 model red Chevrolet pickup with newer bedside wood racks approximately cab height.
Witnesses reported seeing a black lab in the bed of the truck and said that the vehicle left the area traveling at a high rate of speed. Both moose were taken from the scene.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, call Sr. Conservation Officer, Brian Perkes at 208-969-1605 or contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.
