Bridge accident
Photo by OPD

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to the area of Highway 12 and the Orofino Bridge for a vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 3 at 3:54 p.m. According to the OPD report, the accident involved a 1996 Peterbilt log truck, driven by Ernest Flodin of Troy, and a 1999 Kia Sportage, driven by David Foster, of Weippe. The loaded logging truck was attempting to merge on to Highway 12, and appeared to suffer from an equipment malfunction, causing the load of logs he was hauling to break free and scatter. Foster was traveling along Highway 12 and struck the load of logs. Foster was transported via Clearwater County Ambulance. The investigation is still ongoing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.