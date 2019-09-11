According to the 1969 OCI poster, OCI Queen Patti Neumayer (top photo, center) and Princesses Sandy Bonnalie, left, and Kris Stark, right, will reign over the 1969 celebration. Their bright smiles will welcome you to the big three day festivities. Bottom photo, Patti Neumayer participates in the OCI Kiddie’s Parade as a child, with an entry that predicted the future, her as the OCI Fair Queen in 1969.
