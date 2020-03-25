Trees along US Highway 12 near the Orofino Airport will be removed this week to improve safety for flyers and drivers. In recent years, the trees have grown taller and thicker, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to ask the City of Orofino to remove those that are encroaching on the runway.
Some trees are on property owned by the Idaho Transportation Department, which supports their removal to enhance safety by decreasing shade in winter months and improving drivers’ line of sight.
Starting Monday, March 23, crews began removing trees between US-12 and the airport. They are expected to be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for up to five days. A helicopter will transport the logs to another part of the grounds for processing. When crews are on scene, the westbound slow lane will be closed. All westbound traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes as larger trees with the capacity to reach the road are felled. All lanes will be open when there is no active work.
Work is already underway to remove trees on the north side of the airport.
Any questions may be directed to the City of Orofino at (208) 476-4725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.