The Transfer Station at 585 Transfer Station Road in Orofino and the Timberline Container Site at 3913 Hjalmar Johnson Road in Weippe will both be closed on Thanksgiving Day so that staff may enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.
Both facilities will reopen for business at the normal hours on Friday, Nov. 29.
