A group of 42 people with RJ Tours out of Wilner, MN, visited Clearwater County last weekend.
Saturday they toured museums and historical displays at the Clearwater Historical Museum, Weippe Discovery Center and J. Howard Bradbury Logging Museum in Pierce Saturday. They were also scheduled to visit Dworshak National Fish Hatchery and Dworshak Dam and Reservoir while in the area.
From there they continued along the Clearwater River viewing Nez Perce and Lewis and Clark historical sites on their way to Kooskia and Grangeville before heading to the Salmon River Canyon and McCall.
