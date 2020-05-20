The Timberline High School (THS) graduation ceremony (by invitation only this year, due to social distancing requirements) will be held Saturday, June 13, 5 p.m. at the Timberline High School. The Class of 2020 Valedictorian is Shelby Bird, and Salutatorian is Andrew Anderson.
Class song is “Gonna Know We Were Here” by Jason Alden and the class flower is a yellow rose. Class colors are black and gold.
The class motto is, “Together we have experienced life. Separately we will pursue our dreams. Forever, our memories will remain,” Class officers are Chasta Jared, president; Krystal Dahl, vice president; Shelby Bird, secretary/treasurer and Andrew Anderson, representative.
There are 14 graduating seniors in the THS class. They are: Andrew Anderson, Dylan Belders, Shelby Bird, Emma Brown, Krystal Dahl, Chasta Jared, Mark Stemrich, Anna Stroup, David Stroup, Cameron Summerfield, Marissa Supak, Addison Thomson, Hannah VanHook and Hailey West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.