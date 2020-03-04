The Timberline Spartans Boys’ Basketball team will long remember the sweet taste of victory over the Logos Knights of Moscow at the Idaho Class 1A Division II district championships on Feb. 27, at Lapwai High School.
This latest triumph propels the team to state competition, which is a very big deal for Timberline. It will be the first time Timberline will go to state championships in 48 years.
“We’ve defeated Logos four different times and it was hard to do,” explains Jason Hunter, who is not only the school principal but also the head coach. “The first two games we won by a couple of points each. The third game we won by a wider margin, and felt like we had turned the corner. In the fourth game, Logos started well and we had to battle them back to get it done. We continued to play hard, and I expect we will have to do the same thing this week.”
Hunter asked to say a few words about the team. “This is a special group of boys that have played basketball together for a long time, many playing together since grade school. There has been a group of people to help them along the way and made a difference, to include Bill Sellers and Ronnie Fugate as their youth coaches. Pat Christopherson and I have coached the boys’ team this year.
“The guys play unselfishly, they have really learned to play as a team. As you can tell from our scores, most all of our players are capable of scoring points. So rather than have two players stand out for the ability to score, the other team never knows who on our team is going to score next. And when one of our guys is struggling, it just seems like two other step up to compensate, I’m so proud of our kids!”
Hunter offered a few comments as to what to expect this week in Caldwell. “Most of the teams in the southern part of the state play fast paced basketball, with a lot of turnovers and a lot of points.” Hunter said he’s been watching other teams around the state. “We feel like we can compete with anybody in the state so long as we control the tempo. There is some really good competition at the state level, but our guys are really good defenders. We’re number one in the state for defense, in points allowed.
“We have had tremendous support from the folks here and we appreciate all of those who donated money, snacks, or offered words of encouragement. At the district championships, there were former players and alumni from every decade. There were four or five prior coaches for Timberline in the stands, including the legendary Elmer Wessels, former coach of Weippe High School football and basketball.”
State tournaments will be held at 3 p.m. Mountain Time at Caldwell High School beginning Thursday, March 5.
Good luck Spartans!
