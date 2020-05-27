According to Jordyn Howell, Executive Director of Orofino Chamber of Commerce, due to COVID-19 the annual Chamber Auction has been cancelled this year.
Howell reported, “If you have purchased tickets or have donated an item we will be reaching out as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and we appreciate your patience with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.