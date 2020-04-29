Longtime Peck residents Theron and Coral Bruce were airlifted out of Orofino on Tuesday, April 21.
Theron was airlifted to Seattle to a burn center for burns incurred in an accident, and Coral was airlifted to Coeur d’Alene for a stroke.
Both Theron and Coral have been a part of this community for many years and have been a loving, caring, giving couple. We are asking for your prayers as they recover, and if you feel led to make a donation to help offset medical costs, donations will be accepted at Banner Bank, P.O. Box 2258, Orofino, Idaho 83544. Please let the bank know that it is for the Theron and Coral Bruce donation account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.