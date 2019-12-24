Idaho mourns the loss of Orofino resident Marguerite McLaughlin, who passed away Thursday, Dec. 19 at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino, She was 91.
McLaughlin has been a resident of Orofino since 1952, when she and her husband Bruce, and their children (Pam and Mick) moved here from Trout Creek, MI, in 1952. A third child (Cindy) was born in Orofino and by 1958, the family had started a logging business.
In addition to helping her husband establish the business and doing the books, she had a genuine understanding for the hard work that went into making a living as a logger.
McLaughlin has always been passionate about education. When the VFW sponsored a pre-school in Orofino, she managed it for several years until Kindergarten was introduced in the Legislature for the State of Idaho.
Greatest
accomplishments
In a “Hometown Story” featuring McLaughlin, by Vicki McLeod in the Clearwater Tribune’s March 3, 2005 issue, Marguerite shares what she believes to be “some of her greatest accomplishments while serving on the budget-setting committee to include securing funding for Lewis-Clark State College’s (LCSC) new library, the University of Idaho (U of I) Student Complex, the new hospital building at State Hospital North, and the Idaho Correctional Institution at Orofino. She was also critical in getting the support for the designation of Dworshak State Park.
Other issues she worked hard on included those pertaining to education; planning and zoning; job issues such as Workers’ Compensation and unemployment benefits; as well as Medicaid, Medicare, and respite care issues. Altogether, Marguerite served 22 years in the Legislature, retiring in 2000 when husband, Bruce became ill. He passed away in 2004.”
Marguerite didn’t waste any time to become involved in what she loved and what she did well. She was appointed to City Council by former Mayor Joe Pippenger on Sept. 12, 2006, and was elected for two four–year terms following her appointment.
The City Council honored her for her ten plus years of service in January of 2016 as a city council member.
When McLaughlin and Chuck Cuddy were honored at the Democratic Party’s picnic in 2014,
McLaughlin said she was a firm believer that government touches everyone’s life at one time or another, and that’s why she enjoyed working in it.
“I was privileged to serve the Idaho State Legislature during a time when both sides on the politics worked toward a better Idaho. Not necessarily did we agree all the time in our battles, but we had a mutual respect for other opinions and each other’s opinion. We worked together and negotiated toward solutions that were progressive and were better for the state.” said McLaughlin.
She went on to say “While I was in the legislature during my term, I served under four governors; two were Democrats and two were Republicans. I became really good friends with all of them. During my time in office I was really impressed with all those governors working positively toward education of our children. During that time we accomplished what was necessary and we raised the essential revenue and the peoples, for their efforts. Believe it or not we even raised taxes.”
Yes indeed, she was quite the woman.
In a statement recently issued by the Idaho Democratic Party, Chair Van Beechler, said, “I was deeply saddened to hear of Marguerite McLaughlin’s passing this week. Her impact on Orofino, her community at large, our state and its education system will last for generations.
“Marguerite was a champion for every Idahoan and it showed during her nearly four decades of service. We have lost a giant in our state. We will always remember Marguerite as a great Democrat, a great public servant, and a great Idahoan. My thoughts are with her friends, family, and constituents who loved her dearly.”
Never did I dream as a student in both her pre-school and kindergarten classes, that I would be writing this tribute almost 60 years later. I watched Mrs. McLaughlin support an unpopular decision if she believed it was the right thing to do. She wasn’t intimidated to speak her mind, and she did so effectively.
