OCI Truck Driving
Photo by Tammy Gilmer

The Orofino Lumberjack Days Truck Driving contest took place with 22 truck drivers vying for prize money.  The top three drivers pictured with the royalty (l to r): OCI Princess Samantha Leidheiser,  3rd place Tony Pollick, 2nd place Jeff Parks, 1st place winner Jonathan Walker, and OCI Queen Kennedy Howell.

