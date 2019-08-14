Post Office renovation at Lenore

Nearly 120 years of service can show a little wear and tear. A new paint job on the building by Lenore resident Darnell Williams and fresh paint on the signs by Lenore resident Marie Saldana has brightened our smile. The United States Postal Service looks forward to serving the community of Lenore for another 120 years.

