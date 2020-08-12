The EhCapa Bareback Riders, ages eight through 19, have developed a unique relationship with their horses based on sound horsemanship principles. They control their horses with leg cues, their voices, and a one-inch wide leather strap around the horse’s neck known as a “tack rein.”
These young talented riders take their audiences on breathtaking journeys through maneuvers and jumps that even few experienced riders can handle, all without the aid of saddles or bridles.
EhCapa believes that when a young person learns to build trust in the horses they love, the results can be remarkable. The club’s style is reminiscent of the Native American Indians.
The organization rides in the hope of bringing honor to the Native Americans from their beautiful handmade clothing to the traditional native symbols painted on their horses.
