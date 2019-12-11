The spirit of Christmas is always heightened with the music we all know and love to accompany one of the most treasured events of the year.
This year’s Community Choir Concert, Gloria Alleluia, Evermore, directed by Kathryn Chamberlain was performed on Dec. 7 and 8. The organ prelude was played by Richard Whitten as folks entered and were seated.
Additional seating was necessary for Saturday evening and there were very few seats remaining at the concert on Sunday.
Beginning with “Carol of the Bells,” the audience enjoyed traditional favorites like White Christmas as well as carols less known. The choir donned their twinkling Santa hats and had fun with an upbeat Big Band Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Vicki Everett was the accompanist, and the bell choir was directed by Judy Helms, who is also responsible for arranging the music for the group.
The Orofino Community Choir was created in 1973, shares Carla Laws, one of the founding members. The number of choir members ebbs and flows from year to year, and while many members have remained, others are no longer able to participate.
The choir seems to always appreciate more voices. It helps to read music but it isn’t required. If you love to sing and can carry a tune, consider joining the choir.
The choir will meet again in the spring. For more information, call Judy Helms at 1-208-553-9054.
