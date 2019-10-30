Editor’s Note: This is part of the series being run in the The Columbian written by a member of the group retracing the route of Lewis and Clark, Gary Kimsey. (The article was submitted to the Clearwater Tribune by a subscriber this week, and first ran in The Columbian in the Aug. 16, 1973 edition.)
Orofino, Idaho – the year is 1929. You’re a pack-sack lumberjack.
You’ve been logging timber for the last four months with 50 other lumberjacks in the isolated Idaho mountains. You earn $3 a day. You have the weekend off. You pack your sack and walk 30 miles out of the mountains to this lumber town.
You briefly pause in Orofino’s business district to buy a new Stetson hat, black jeans, and woolen shirt and boots. You know you must buy those items now. You may not have enough money later.
Then you walk across the railroad tracks at the outskirts of Orofino. You’re now in Canada, the nickname for Orofino’s “blue” district. The White Hotel is on one side of the dusty road. The Bolo Queen’s Rex Room is on the other side.
You stride into the White Hotel. There is a bar crowded with other lumberjacks who have the free weekend. They are drunk. One of them sees you enter. He yells “TIMBER,” which signifies he is buying beer for the house. The trim, pretty and young woman behind the bar shoots a round of foamy beer in everyone’s beer mug. Her name is “Finn” Mary. She and her husband, “Big” Tom Kiskaula are the owners. Big Tom, a stout and handsome man with wavy hair, is on the other side of the bar winding up the phonograph. The music plays loudly and nervously.
You drink your round, then yell “TIMBER.” Everyone drinks. You pay for the round, then flip a dime on the bar for another mug of beer.
“Midnight” Jimmy, who is next to you, is leaning drunkenly against the bar. The Beanride Kid is on your other side. “Three-day” Pete is passed out at the corner table. He is on his usually three-day drunk after working three days. Beside him is a case of beer he bought. Big Tom knows Pete won’t drink the beer now, so he intends to return it to the icebox and sell it again.
You ask where the Galvanized Swede is. You haven’t seen him since he lost his logging job three months ago. Finn Mary says he “hung himself dead” with his belt around the doorknob of the Snake Room, the hotel’s backroom where the lumberjacks sleep off their drunks.
One of the hotel’s two prostitutes offers you herself for $2. You say no. You’re going to the Rex Room. The Bolo Queen employs eight girls from whom you can choose.
The “Second Growth”
The year is 1973. You’re a “second-growth.” The generation of offspring who followed the pack-sack lumberjacks. You drive your car to Canada which is still reputed as Orofino’s blue section.
The White Hotel and Rex Room still remain. However, the Bolo Queen is dead, as are Midnight Jimmy, the Bainbridge Kid and Three-Day Pete. Big Tom, 61-years-old, has a potbelly. He’s bald. He now works construction for $6.70 an hour. Their hotel presently caters only to retired pack-sack lumberjacks with whom they spend hours recalling memories from the “heyday” of Idaho’s logging industry before its change around World War II.
Huge logging corporations such as the vast Potlatch Forest Industries, have bought out and modernized the independent operations which once dominated Idaho.
The pack-sack lumberjack is a breed of worker who has become extinct. Most modern lumberjacks are married, unlike the predominantly single men working in the heyday. The modern loggers drive home at night to their families, instead of walking to a bunk house packed with other lumberjacks. The life of a pack-sack lumberjack was hard on family ties. Big Tom, for example was once a married pack-sacker in Minnesota.
“I married when I was 15 years old, but I never hardly saw my wife or our little girl for months at a time. I had to walk 35 miles to camp to work as a lumberjack.” says Big Tom.
The young lumberjack eventually lost his wife to another man who lived in town. “Why, my best friend comes up to me one day when I’m in camp and tells me about my wife and this other man. I walked back to town to tell him that he could have her. Then I left. I never got no divorce, and don’t know if she got one, since I came to Idaho to work, I ain’t seen her or the little girl,” he added.
He married Finn Mary a few years after migrating to Idaho. They have run the White Hotel since then.
“The lumberjack’s pleasure back then was drinking and going to the ‘cathouses’ when they came out of them hills,” said Big Tom. “The men was all single in them days. They had to be to live in them lumber camps by themselves.
“But when they hit town, they went wild. Many spent as much as $1,000 in a week in the heyday,” he said.
“Our bar often took in over $500 a night, and even more on the side from the prostitutes who worked for us. Them girls kept a dollar of what they charged and the hotel kept the other dollar. They hustled the lumberjacks right at the bar.”
The main street of Orofino still has eight taverns but the bars in Canada have lost a lot of business since the decline of the heyday. The Kiskaulas closed the bar in 1960. The Idaho State Legislature banned prostitution two years ago. The Rex Room was boarded up, and the “call” girls departed town.
However, a revision to the state laws later left the matter of legalizing prostitution to the communities’ governing bodies, a decision which has created factions for and against prostitution in Orofino.
The Orofino City Council, for instance, wants to keep it’s community a “clean place,” according to Mayor A. D. Curtis. Some of the local law officers, he added, advocate legalizing prostitution because they often receive information about criminals from the girls.
Finn Mary and Big Tom are for legalized prostitution in Orofino for a different reason. It would return a touch of the heyday to Orofino.
