The Clearwater County 4-H Livestock Exhibition and Sale was a huge success thanks to our Clearwater County communities! Our program is thriving and we owe it all to the support of our volunteers, 4-H families and area businesses and residents. There were 61 market animals and approximately 120 other 4-H projects judged this year. We are so proud of our members who persevered during this challenging year.
Special thanks to the
following for helping at our modified county fair:
Clearwater County Commissioners; Clearwater County Fairboard; The City of Orofino; OCI; The Orofino Fire Department; KLER & Jeff Jones; Clearwater Tribune; Frontier/Ziply Fiber; Steelman & Duff; Artistic Creations - Hugh Miller; Sleepy Hollow Farm; Fury Concrete - Josh Steiner; Clearwater County Search & Rescue and Clearwater Valley Veterinary
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. There are hands-on, learn-by-doing, opportunities for everyone. Our new 4-H year starts Oct. 1.
Please contact Clearwater County 4-H at 208-476-8964 if you would like to join. We are always looking for volunteers to lead projects – please contact us if you would like to share your skills with our future leaders!
(See the photo collage on page 16A of this week’s issue.)
