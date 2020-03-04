A memorial to the life and works of Marguerite McLaughlin was held at the Idaho Capitol in Boise on Feb. 17, by both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Attending the ceremonies were Marguerite’s daughter, Cindy and her husband, Jerry Francisco, Marguerite’s grandchildren, Lexi Maetche who attended with her husband, Jake and girls, Dayna and Lyla, Andrea Fuller with her children, Brielle and Owen, and Nate Francisco, with wife, Tawnee and daughter, Lily.
Representative Caroline Nilsson Troy shared that it was an honor to speak about one of her early role-models.
“Marguerite McLaughlin was a fierce champion of north-central Idaho – focusing on issues that made the most impact – education, economic development and public health.
“A life-long democrat, she was one of the longest-serving legislators in Idaho history, from 1979 to 2000. She spent two terms in the House of Representatives and nine terms in the Senate. After retiring from the Idaho Legislature, she served 10 years on the Orofino City Council.”
Troy said that during McLaughlin’s time in the Legislature, she became known for “getting stuff done.”
She served as Senate minority leader, as well as sitting on the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee, Commerce and Human Resources Committee, State Affairs Committee, Governor’s Advisory Committee on Employee Compensation, State Endowment Fund Investment Board, Idaho Job Training Council, Board of Environmental Quality, Orofino School Board, PEO Board and multiple hospital boards. She also represented Idaho as the chairwoman of the Western State Forestry Task Force.
“Marguerite was a steady role model for so many in Clearwater County. She taught me and others that it’s not about the party, it’s about the person. It’s about doing what’s right, not what’s easy. It’s about deciding how to make a difference, then rolling up your sleeves and doing it. It’s about living your life with faith, with hope, and with love. And that being a woman is not a barrier to success, no matter what industry you are in. Find your way, and get it done.”
Marguerite served a total of 21 years between the House and the Senate.
Marguerite McLaughlin was known for being able to work across party lines, she made it look easy.
“She had an excellent sense of what people needed and what they expected, said Senator Grant Burgoyne, “She brought people together. When she entered the room, she had a commanding presence about her and she could easily hold her own.”
Something else that was remembered by many was the use of her forefinger in conversation. There were many interpretations from the people who worked with her over the years, but always with love and a sense of humor. It was said she could disagree and never be disagreeable, she was always friendly and very well respected.
Senator Shawn Keogh, the longest serving female Senator in Idaho history (22 years), noted in the Association of Logging Contractor’s newsletter: “Marguerite was a cornerstone of our organization, her community, and had a positive impact on Idaho always keeping focus on what was right for its people.
“Marguerite always looked out for the logger, the trucker, and the hard working people, both in her community and in the state. She was instrumental in the formation of the State Logging Safety Program and many other state policies that continue to support logging and hauling contractors today.”
In the closing of the ceremony at the House of Representatives, “Amazing Grace,” resounded throughout the chambers by a solo piper on the bagpipes. It had been one of Marguerite’s favorites, shares her daughter Cindy. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”
Indeed, she will be missed.
