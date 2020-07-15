Orofino Show and Shine - Burge

This 1955 Chevy First Series is owned by Bill and La Vonna Burge

 Photos by Coleen Jones/ Onyx Photography

This beauty, a 1955 Chevy owned by Bill Burge, of Orofino, was a hit at a past Show-N-Shine event held in Orofino. The 17th Annual Orofino Show-N-Shine is taking place this Saturday, July 18 in downtown Orofino, on Johnson Avenue. There will be on-site registration, $15 per entry from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is an open show for cars, trucks, motorcycles – anything with wheels and an engine. Judging is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with awards presentations beginning at approximately 2 p.m. There will be music and live interviews by KLER, automotive displays, prize raffles, food and artist vendors, door prize drawings, gas card giveaway, goodie bag/dash plaques (first 100 entries), and T-shirt sales (while supplies last). Orofino Show-n-Shine is known as, “The Hottest Little Show in Idaho”! (See this year’s co-op ad on page 14A of this week’s issue.)

