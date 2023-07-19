volunteer woodworkers for your hard work at Bald Mountain Ski Hill, and AVISTA for use of the big trailer! These volunteers cut, split and stacked firewood for all the wood stoves at the ski hill. There are two wood stoves in the lodge, one in the rental and one wood stove in the patrol house. These folks made it possible for visitors at the ski hill to stay warm this winter. Shown (l-r) are: Chad, Leah, Kingsley and Jovi Steinbruecker, Mike Knight, Bob and Ann Schrempp, Alex Anderson and Sam Allen. Photo submitted by Chris St. Germaine
